Ruchee from Love Island’s ethnicity and accent instantly had 2023 viewers hooked. Fans instantly took to Ruchee Gurung’s Instagram to find out more about her roots, as they describe her as “fire” and “cute” during the first ep.

She was the first Love Island 2023 contestant to enter the Mallorca villa, alongside Jess Harding. They held hands and walked into the villa screaming with excitement, with Ruchee revealing that white skinny jeans are an ick.

Ruchee Gurung’s ethnicity was instantly on fans’ minds, and her determination to find someone who “puts her in her place” has led her to become a favorite in less than a two-hour episode. So, where is she from?

(C) ITV Plc

Ruchee from Love Island: Ethnicity

Ruchee is of Asian ethnicity. She was born in Hong Kong before being raised in Kathmandu, Nepal, from the age of seven. While there, she attended an American school, which she told Daily Mail explains her mixed accent.

She now feels “proud” and “happy” to represent the Asian community on Love Island, saying, “There hasn’t been anyone else on the show that looks like her.” Her mum also banned her from sleeping with anyone in the villa.

However, Ruchee knows she wouldn’t be tempted due to fears of “bringing shame to her family.” She said:

There hasn’t been anyone that looks quite like me but also being from Nepal, it’s such a small country and usually if someone is on TV its Vietnamese, Filipino or Chinese but being from such a small country I am so happy and proud to represent. I moved to Nepal when I was two and a half because my mum was working, and my dad is a pilot.

Ruchee was raised by one of her aunties in Hong Kong, before moving to Nepal to be raised by her grandma, and then later to London with her mom. She had an American accent when she first came to the UK.

Inside Gurung’s Instagram

Ruchee Gurung’s Instagram has over 19,000 followers, just one episode into the new Love Island season. She is a regular traveler, with her most recent trip abroad (before Mallorca, of course) to Marrakesh.

The London gal is often busy exploring the city, such as Skylight London and Rosewood Hotel. She celebrated her 24th birthday at Sushi Samba, and is motivated by success, writing: “If they stop printing money today, she gon still get it.”

She recently took a visit to where she was raised in Nepal, back in April 2022. Ruchee regularly counts her blessings when it comes to traveling, and is no stranger to sunbathing in the sun abroad!

Love Island fans call her ‘cute’

When Ruchee walked into the Love Island villa, viewers instantly thanked the producers for including her as a representative of the Asian ethnicity. Many took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

One fan wrote: “#LoveIsland I AM ROOTING FOR U RUCHEE MY SOUTH ASIAN QUEEN.”

Another penned: “Ruchee is cuteeeee, is this the first Asian girl or?? #LoveIsland.”

“Ruchee to win bc fellow Asian sis #LoveIsland,” reacted a fellow viewer on Twitter.

