Kai Fagan is a rugby player hoping to play the field in the Love Island villa. He’s already a semi-professional for Burnage RFC, so you might already recognise him ahead of his 2023 series entrance.

He’s the second contestant to be revealed on the winter season line-up, after Tanya Manhega. Kai is “single by choice” and doesn’t feel he should commit to someone unless he’s “absolutely buzzing over them.”

Let’s get to know Kai, look inside his rugby career and see what his friends and family would describe him as. Reality Titbit also has all the gossip on what he does for a living – and it’s vastly different to being a reality star.

Get to know Kai Fagan

Kai is a 24-year-old science and PE teacher from Manchester. He says his friends and family describe him as “chilled, caring, very impulsive and a good guy,” and claims he always puts them first while spending a lot of time with them.

The Jamaican citizen played rugby 7s for Jamaica and is quite the clever guy, as he holds three degrees from different universities. Revealing that he is “single by choice,” he said he’s looking for the right girl. Kai said:

I feel like I have quite high expectations. I don’t feel I should commit to someone unless I’m absolutely buzzing over them, because it’s not fair on them.

He is no longer a rugby 7s player but has still stayed in the sporting industry…

Kai is a rugby player for Burnage RFC

Kai is now a semi-professional rugby player for Burnage RFC. He plays as a forwards and joined the club in September 2022, which has included nine appearances on the pitch and 720 minutes played in total.

He’s had one red card in the last four months, with one win. His most recent play was when Burnage scored 27-31 against Rossendale in the Northern Division League on November 12, 2022.

The Love Island star’s Instagram

Kai has just over 1,000 followers on Instagram, which is likely to change once he appears on Love Island! His bio proudly reads: “I’m off to find love in the @loveisland villa. See you soon!”

His pictures involve everything from his rugby career to getting a trim ahead of his ITV2 debut, and it’s clear he’s a keen traveller. Kai has visited pretty much everywhere, including Portugal, Jamaica, and Morocco.

