











Tonight’s episode of Love Island sees two bombshells, Ekin-Su and Afia, enter the villa, and it’s clear they are ready to ruffle some feathers.

A sneak peak of the episode has been posted on Twitter, and viewers are excited for what seems to be a pretty dramatic episode as Ekin-Su makes some comments to the girls that they aren’t happy with.

Here is everything we know…

Ready for two fiery new Bombshells? 🔥 Afia and Ekin-Su are stepping into the villa and YOU get to choose which boy they go on their first date with… Head to the app right now to vote! #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/hlti7YNCI9 — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 7, 2022

What does “seasonal girlfriends” mean?

Before tonight’s episode, Love Island posted a sneak peak on Twitter. In the video clip, Ekin-Su can be heard telling the girls that she’s not here to make “seasonal girlfriends.”

“I’m not here to make seasonal girlfriends, I’m here to find the love of my life,” she says.

The camera then cuts to a clip of Paige, who tells the audience: “Let me spill the tea, right, I’m telling you the girls are rattled.”

It seems Paige isn’t the only one unsure about the new girls, as Amber can be heard saying: “I’m still happy to get to know them, I’m not gonna be a b**ch, but be a b**ch to me and you’re not going to get the nice Amber.”

But what does Ekin-Su mean by the phrase “seasonal girlfriends?” It appears that she means she doesn’t want to make friends just for the summer, and is more interested in finding a romantic connection.

Who is Ekin-Su?

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu is an actor who lives in Essex but splits her time between London and Istanbul. She told the BBC that she is going on the show to find a “real genuine spark.”

“I think the concept of the show brings back true and raw feelings,” she said.

Ekin-Su boasts a large social media following, with 357 thousand followers on Instagram where she share pictures of herself and life updates.

The 27 year-old is known for her work as an actress in Turkish TV series, Kuzey Yildizi.

Speaking about her personality, and what her loved ones think about her, Ekin-Su said: “My friends always say how confident I am – it’s always me who makes the first move. I always follow the rule of ‘you only live once’. I always take risks as well, whether it fails or not, the excitement is in the middle. I’m quite a fiery person.”

Fans react to Ekin-Su’s introduction

One fan tweeted: “ekin-su is gonna cause absolute chaos and i’m so here for it.”

“I know it’s not Friends island, but no need to be rude. Drama here we go,” another said.

One viewer posted: “yes ekin-su is bringing exactly what we want to the table.”

It’s clear that while some viewers are not impressed with Ekin-Su’s comments towards the girls, others are excited that she seems to be bringing the drama to the series this early on.

“Ekin-su came to bring the drama,” an Ekin-Su stan wrote.