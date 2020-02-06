Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

With Love Island 2020 in full swing and those dreaded Casa Amor episodes tear most of the current couples apart, it’s time to take a look back over some of the past couples to see who is still summer loving.

It’s easy to fall in love in paradise but maintaining a relationship in the real world looks to be difficult for most of the Love Island contestants.

Previous series show a pretty poor success rate among the Love Island hopefuls, with only four couples across the four series since 2015 still together.

It’s not always the couples you’d expect, either…

Series 2: Love at first sight

Love’s young dream, Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey, were crowned the winners in 2016’s series 2.

After a few lover’s tiffs on the island and in the real world, the couple are still together and they’re now parents to ickle-wickle Freddie George as well as officially becoming a married couple in June 2019.

Series 2: Lie detector test proved wrong

Series 2 lovebirds, Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland, proved everyone who doubted them wrong and they even tied the knot in 2018!

The couple are incredibly loved up and are living their best lives. All the dramatic tears and unnecessary anxieties were worth it after all then!

Series 3: Lucky in love

After Camilla Thurlow’s first couple of romantic endeavours turned sour in the villa, Jamie Jewitt came along and swept Camz off her feet in Love Island 2017.

The series 3 couple are still going strong and moved in together with their two adorable pooches! #GoOnCam

Series 3: The unexpected couple

Dom Lever and Jess Shears were rocked by cheating rumours which circulated the couple after Mike Thalassitis entered the villa in 2017.

These two adorably got married in a secret wedding service in Mykonos, Greece in 2018. They also had their first child together in late 2019, who is now four months old.

Series 4: Ultimate fail

Series 4 looked as if it had formed a new power couple with Danny Dyer’s daughter, Dani Dyer, a cheeky Kent-born pen salesman Jack Fincham claiming the Love Island 2019 crown in a landslide victory.

However, the pair didn’t last long on the outside world and swiftly moved on. In fact, Jack recently revealed that he’s a father and the mother is NHS worked Casey Ranger, whose identity was kept a secret throughout the pregnancy.

Other couples such as Megan Barton-Hanson and Wes Nelson Josh Denzel and Kaz Crossley didn’t last two minutes in the real world.

Series 5: Who voted for Greg?

The 2019 Love Island series saw queen Amber Gill and her adorable partner Greg O’Shea crowned the winners. Admittedly, it was Amber who dragged the couple towards this victory and this was evident after they split up a few months after exiting the villa.

Amber has gone onto to claim huge fashion and beauty deals that have culminated with an Instagram following close to three million while Greg has left than half of this.

But it was runners-up Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury who proved the nation’s true sweethearts as their relationship is still strong and healthy now. Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins are still together although it’s Molly and Tom who look truly besotted by one-other.

Together, they have close to seven million followers on Instagram and are busy setting lofty heights for any future reality TV stars.