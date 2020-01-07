University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

The first ever season of Winter Love Island is just around the corner!

To get fans excited about the upcoming season – which airs from Sunday, January 12th – ITV have announced the twelve singletons entering the Cape Town villa. And it looks like it’s going to be a feisty year with this bunch.

Shaughna Phillips is one of the six female Islanders entering the villa from day dot who has already got people talking. Definitely the sassiest of the bunch, Shaughna’s not afraid to tell it like it is and that frankness extends to herself too, as she’s already mocked all of her plastic surgery!

Check out the work Shaughna has had done, from lip fillers and crazy weight loss.

Meet Shaughna

Shaughna Phillips is a 25-year-old democratic services officer from London. This means Shaughna works with councils to ensure they function in an open and accountable way with the public.

She has described her ideal type as someone like previous Love Island contestant Jack Fincham. Funnily enough, Jack Fincham already follows Shaughna on Instagram, so if she doesn’t luck out in the villa, there might be someone waiting for her on the other side!

Shaughna – like Jack – is a total mummy’s girl.

In her Love Island interview, she said she needs someone who is “nice to my mum, because if you don’t get on with Tracey then there’s no future.”

Shaughna talks lip fillers

Her ‘type of paper’ wasn’t the only thing that Shaughna discussed in her Love Island promotional interview.

Shaughna also talked about how she rated herself.

She gave herself a 7.5 out of 10 and said: “I’d say my best feature would probably be my lips. I spent enough money on them!”

It’s good to know that Shaughna can poke fun at herself, as those who take themselves too seriously in the villa tend to go down like a lead balloon.

Shaughna Phillips: Before and after

BEFORE

In an Instagram post from February 2015 – when Shaughna was just 20 years old – she looks like a completely different person!

Clearly Shaughna has plumped up her pout on numerous occasions, as her lips look entirely different in shape and size.

But we think something else may have been done surgically, as Shaughna is barely recognisable.

AFTER

It looks as if Shaughna began to plump her lips in 2016. But has continually increased the amount of filler over the years.

Check out this recent post of hers to see how they’ve changed!

Follow Shaughna on Instagram

If you want to see more of Shaughna’s best selfies – and the lip transformation that comes with them over the years – then be sure to follow her on Instagram.

In the day the Love Island 2020 cast was announced, Shaughna gained over 1,000 followers!

You can join her following on Insta @shaughnaphillips.

WATCH LOVE ISLAND EVERY WEEKNIGHT AND SUNDAY FROM JANUARY 12TH 2020

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK