If you thought the internet had learnt its lesson after the previous seasons of Love Island, you’d be wrong.

It’s now an inevitable part of the viewing process, that it goes hand in hand with online trolling. And just five days into the new season, it has already commenced, even more intensely than before.

Everything from the Islanders’ accents, their physical attributes, to their personalities and intellect is in the firing line this year. Nothing is safe.

Shaughna Phillips is already proving to be a stand-out favourite this season and has plenty of fans lining up to support her. But Shaughna unfortunately is facing the brunt of online trolling about her legs. So, why are they the talk of Twitter?

Shaughna’s legs face the trolls

After the backlash ITV faced last season about the lack of diversity in the Love Island villa, you’d have thought people were over seeing unrealistic, hyper-perfect bodies on our screens.

And yet that does not seem to be the case when it comes to the Islanders who don’t fit this ridiculous stereotype.

Shaughna has an enviable figure but still trolls on Twitter are slating her curves. Particularly the fact Shaughna has a more slender top half and bigger legs.

Shaughna’s legs for Prime Minister. Dem are realest ting in der #loveisland — Frankie Fumes (@FFumes) January 15, 2020

Lipedema theories

The extent of the trolling has led to some claiming that Shaughna has a medical condition called lipedema.

This condition is a disorder that leads to the enlargement of the legs.

Shaughna has never said she has lipedema and so, until she announces she has it, the trolls need to stop ‘playing doctor’. Many have taken to Twitter to claim Shaughna has “classic signs” of lipedema, but to be honest, we think it’s just Shaughna’s body type. And she looks fantastic regardless!

The below Twitter users continued to say: “This girl has her legs trending because they are a bit different to what we usually see on love island, and now people are diagnosing her from the telly.”

I can’t believe people are saying Shaughna has lipodema, it’s actually making me angry. So she can’t just have normal legs, she must have a medical condition…she looks fucking hot, she is just the first girl on love island to have a different body type #LoveIsland — Harriet (@banner_harriet) January 13, 2020

Hopefully all this leg trolling will die down, and Shaughna will continue to shine.

We’re rooting for her!

