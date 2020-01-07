Siannise Fudge on Instagram: Love Island 2020 star's family, age and secrets!

Liam’s journalism experience covers everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC. However, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by his most enjoyable job yet.

It’s official – the cast for Love Island 2020 and the first-ever series winter has been confirmed!

On Monday, January 6th, the full list of contestants were leaked on Facebook, leading to fury and frustration for ITV bosses who had spent months ensuring that their most precious news was kept under wraps.

Nevertheless, Siannise Fudge has been confirmed as a Winter Love Island Islander alongside 11 other sexy singles, all looking to find love/life-changing fame on this year’s series.

A self-confessed Princess Jasmine looking for a man to sweep her off her magic carpet and shower in gold, here is everything you need to know about Love Island 2020’s Siannise Fudge.

Who is Siannise Fudge?

Siannise is a 25-year-old beauty consultant from Bristol, although she now lives in London.

She is one of the more ‘elderly’ Love Island contestants as part of this year’s original cast, with only Shaughna Phillips and Connor Dunham.

It’s clear that ITV producers have really buckled down on a younger cast, with the 2019 series boasting several contestants aged 28-30.

Is she on Instagram?

Of course!

You can follow Sian on Instagram under @siannisefudge, where she starts her wintery Love Island journey with 6,000 followers. That’s sure to skyrocket, though, with cast members who were eliminated in the first week of previous shows still reaching 500,000 followers or more for just briefly appearing on the show.

Siannise’s Instagram has a slight Disney theme, where she admits that Princess Jasmine is her idol. There’s also an array of on-fleek eyebrow pics – obviously, just look at her flawless brows – while Siannise also admits that professional boxer Anthony Joshua is her celebrity crush.

Meet the Love Island girl’s family

Siannise celebrated her 25th birthday on July 5th and coms from a family of close sisters – they’re the woman-power behind her Instagram page while in the villa.

In total, she has four siblings, including two younger brothers. Check out ‘The Fudge’s’ below, including sis Shanade and brother Jack.

Shanade is a stylist at TONI & GUY in Bristol and also a model. Speaking of her sister’s arrival in South Africa she said:

Our sister Siannise is going into the first-ever Winter Love Island Villa in South Africa. She is fun, sassy and a real-life Princess Jasmine ready to find her Aladdin. Your family and friends are so proud of you Siân, we love and miss you so much and cannot wait to see you and for you to show the world what you got!

Siannise Fudge: Trivia

Favourite place to go on holiday: Cyprus

Favourite place to shop: Berksha

Favourite fashion colour right now: Neon yellow

Sian also describes herself as sassy and fun and say that when it comes to girl code: “Any girl that’s your friend and you know they’ve been with someone, you don’t go there.”

Does Siannise have an ex?

Although Siannise told ITV producers that she is “experienced with men” and therefore “knows what she wants”, there is no evidence of a recent ex over the past three years.