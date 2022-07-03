Casa Amor's Summer Botwe has a famous dad and a list of '30 or 40' icks













It’s official – Love Island‘s Casa Amor episodes are finally here. Summer Botwe, Chyna Mills, Coco Lodge and more ladies are set to enter the main Love Island villa during July 3rd’s episode. The original Love Island girls made a swift exit to Casa Amor and were surprised to be greeted by six new boys after their arrival. Between the fridge stocked full of chocolate and the new men in Casa Amor, the girls couldn’t contain their excitement.

Love Island 2022 has featured the kids of some famous faces so far including Gemma Owen, Antigoni Buxton and Jack Keating. Now, Casa Amor newcomer Summer Botwe is set to join the show and she also has a famous dad. So, let’s find out more about Summer including her icks, who she has her eye on and reasons for going into the villa.

From Lifted Entertainment Love Island: SR8 on ITV2 and ITV Hub Pictured: Summer Botwe.

Love Island: Who is Summer?

Summer Botwe is 22 years old and hails from Hertfordshire.

She describes herself as having “genuinely good vibes” and says that she is going to bring her “goofy” and “silly” energy to the villa.

Summer that her approach going into the villa will be “full steam ahead” and she’s looking for a boyfriend.

The Casa Amor newbie is the co-owner of an events decor business.

Summer Botwe’s dad

Now that Summer is joining Love Island, Gemma Owen isn’t the only Islander with a famous dad. Ronan Keating’s son, Jack, also entered the villa as a Casa Amor boy.

Summer’s dad is well known on the UK garage scene, MC Ckp. MC Ckp has performed with other garage artists such as DJ Luck and MC Neat. Summer also said, speaking to ITV, that one of her claims to fame is being an extra on Eastenders.

Summer, her dad and Lacey Turner all appeared in a scene together in Summer’s younger years.

Summer has her eye on one Islander in particular

Sometimes when newcomers appear on Love Island, they go into the show open to chatting to anyone and everyone in a bid to find love but Casa Amor newbie Summer has her eye on one man in particular.

Threatening to break up one of Love Island 2022’s strongest-looking couples, speaking to ITV, Summer said that she “wants to go full force with Dami“.

Speaking of Irish lad Dami, Summer said: “His dress sense is really good, he’s funny, he’s just like an allrounder completely. Everyone loves him and he’s like their go-to and I love that about a person.“

Describing her icks, Summer also added that she has a “full list… Maybe 30 or 40”. She added: “…it can be down to the littlest thing. I hate a guy that wears a full on backpack, long nails is an ick, certain shoes are an ick… so many little things but they all contribute to somebody and whether I’m going to like them or not.“

