Love Island has returned and as well as all the drama and glamourous outfits, fans can’t help but talk about Tanya’s accent. The biomedical student has baffled viewers as they can’t work out where her accent is from.

As soon as Tanya entered the villa, she made an impression on the boys, who told he she looked ‘stunning’ as she entered in her colorful bikini.

So where exactly is Tanya and her accent from? We take a look.

Where is Love Island Tanya from?

Tanya is from Liverpool, therefore, her accent is scouse. She’s a 22-year-old biomedical science student.

She describes herself as the ‘last girl standing’ on a night out and isn’t afraid to shoot her shot with the guys. The Love Island star describes her type as ‘medium handsome guys.’

Tanya was the first girl to enter the villa and is currently coupled up with Shaq.

Fans are confused by Love Island star Tanya’s accent

Although Tanya has stated she’s from Liverpool, Love Island fans are confused about her accent and aren’t convinced it’s scouse. So of course, they’ve taken to Twitter to express this.

One user tweeted: “I’m very confused about Tanya’s accent during one part she sounded very northern/Liverpool then sounds completely different #LoveIsland“

Another penned: “Is Tanya a scouser? That accent is fighting to come out #LoveIsland“

However, others are loving it.

Ron’s accent is also catching viewers attention.

Tanya’s accent isn’t the only islander with a strong accent this year, as the islanders hail from around the country. In fact, Ron’s Essex accent is what drew Lana to him.

And it’s not just Lana who finds it attractive. Fans are taking to Twitter to express the same opinion.

One tweeted: “Ron could pull me just off his accent alone #LoveIsland“

