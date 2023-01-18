Winter Love Island is back in 2023 and, as always, there are new stunning singletons for viewers to get to know. The Islanders pulled out all the stops prior to their TV appearance. So, let’s find out more about what some of them had done and Tanyel Revan’s before-surgery photos.

It’s not only the singletons who have heads turning this year. The Winter Love Island series comes complete with a new host, Maya Jama, who had jaws dropping with her episode 1 looks.

All the contestants introduced themselves during the season 9 premiere, which aired on January 16. Strutting into the villa with long locks, curves, and her “kind but direct” approach was 26-year-old Tanyel.

Who is Tanyel Revan?

Tanyel Revan is one of the original Winter Love Island 2023 cast members.

She’s 26 and hails from London. Tanyel works as a hairstylist and can be found on Instagram at @tanyelrevan.

The Love Island season 9 star is also on TikTok under the same handle. She often shows off her hair transformation talents via TikTok.

Tanyel Revan before surgery

Since Tanyel entered the Winter Love Island villa, old photos of her have emerged.

Tanyel’s throwback pics, obtained by The Daily Mail and other outlets via Jam Press, prove she’s always been graced with good looks.

The hairstylist hasn’t stated the procedures she had done prior to her ITV appearance but, per The Mirror and Daily Mail, “aesthetics and facial specialist Vix Manning gave Jam Press an insight into exactly what Tanyel’s had done”.

Love Island star had pre-villa treatments

Before heading into Love Island’s South African villa, Tanyel spoke to OK! Magazine about the list of procedures she had done to tweak her appearance. Her makeover included topping up fillers, Botox, and getting semi-permanent make-up done.

Speaking to OK!, Tanyel revealed she has a friend who does all her treatments:

“So luckily, my best friends are all like in aesthetics, beauty and hair. So I’m sorted, I’m quite lucky with that. I had like my Botox, my fillers, everything topped up.”

Tanyel continued: “My hair done, what else did I get done? Semi-permanent make-up, my lips, my eyebrows – ombre brow. Other than that, everything else wasn’t really planned.”

