Love Island series 9 has kicked off and the hot new singletons are pulling each other for chats left right and center, including Tanyel Revan. Tanyel made an impression from the start and fans are wondering what her age is.

Tanyel was the last girl to enter the villa, and she definitely made an entrance as three out of five of the original boys stepped forward for her.

We take a look at Love Island’s Tanyel, her age, and who she’s currently coupled up with in the villa.

Tanyel from Love Island’s age

Tanyel is 26 years old, making her the second eldest in the villa, behind Olivia who is 27.

In terms of her ethnicity, she is Turkish Cypriot. In her Love Island intro, she says: “Most Turkish Cypriot girls are fiery, you can either handle them or you can’t.”

She’s come into the villa to find someone more mature, as she’s done with the ‘bad boys.’

Tanyel coupled up with Kai

In the first episode, Tanyel couple up with PE and science teacher Kai, who wasn’t short of attention from the girls in the villa.

The Love Island teacher is 24 years old, so he and Tanyel have a two-year age difference.

Tanyel didn’t waste any time getting to know Kai, asking him for his star sign straight away, although Kai wasn’t too sure if he was a Cancer or Gemini.

The 26-year-old revealed she got along with Cancer’s, to which Kai joked he was ‘definitely’ a Cancer.

Fans react to the new Love Island couple

Many fans would argue that one of the best parts of Love Island is the live tweeting. Of course, Love Island viewers took to Twitter to share their opinions on new couple, Tanyel and Kai.

Some were loving how good they looked together:

Although, some don’t seem convinced that the couple will last. One viewer tweeted: “I feel like Tanyel will get bored of Kai quickly #LoveIsland“

And some are just waiting for the drama to unfold:

