Love Islander Tasha hands out modelling wisdom to newbie Charlie













Every bombshell who has entered the Love Island villa has caused quite the stir on Love Island 2022 so far. From Davide to Danica, Antigoni and now Charlie, there’s nothing quite like some newbies to switch up the villa dynamics. Tasha and Andrew have been coupled up pretty securely since day one on Love Island but could Charlie’s entrance throw a spanner in the works?

Tasha Ghouri is an original contestant on this year’s Love Island. She’s a dancer and model and has a dating history including some famous faces including Strictly Come Dancing’s Giovanni Pernice. During episode 18, fans noticed that Tasha handed out some modelling wisdom to newbie Charlie…

From Lifted Entertainment Love Island: SR8: Ep18 on ITV2 and ITV Hub Pictured: Tasha and Charlie on date.

Love Island: Tasha’s modelling career

Speaking of her career on Love Island, Tasha said that she was scouted recently and has been modelling for around a year and a half.

She said that her modelling career is “quite fresh” and that she’d like to carry on with it.

Tyla reported in June 2022, that Tasha’s modelling career has even included maternity shoots, despite her not having children. Her IG page is filled with snaps of her modelling all kinds of killer outfits @tashaghouri.

Tasha tells Charlie he could model

During Love Island season 8 episode 18, newcomer Charlie takes Ekin Su and Tasha on dates and during his date with Tasha they get talking about modelling.

Charlie said: “If I got scouted to be a model, my confidence would go through the roof, probably.“

Tasha replied: “You could be a model. You’ve got the face for it.“

Charlie’s Instagram looks pretty model-esq

More often than not, the Islanders who enter the villa have some kind of modelling experience. This year, Tasha, Indiyah and Danica all model in some capacity.

Despite Charlie being involved in the world of real estate, his Instagram posts prove he has modelling potential.

He can be seen posing for the ‘gram seemingly showing off the hard work he’s put into the gym. Charlie has posted snaps from all over the world and certainly gives off influencer vibes.

Find Charlie on Instagram @charlieradnedge where he has over 10K followers.

