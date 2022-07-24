











Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri is an original Islander on season 8. The 2022 contestant has endured some ups and downs with her partner, Andrew Le Page, but they’re still going strong on the ITV show. While the Islanders are dealing with all kinds of challenges inside the villa, their families and friends are supporting them from back home. So, let’s find out more about whether Tasha has a sister and who the rest of her family members are.

If there’s one thing that Love Island viewers have heard about during season 8 it’s that Gemma Owen has a famous footballer dad. More Islanders with celebrity parents have joined the show since, such as Antigoni Buxton. But, less is known about the rest of the contestants’ families.

Love Island: Tasha’s parents

Tasha was born to Stefanie and Tarek Ghouri on August 11th, 1998. Her dad, Tarek, is 56 and is a company director.

She hails from Thirsk, North Yorkshire and can be seen posing with both of her parents on her Instagram page.

Tasha is a dancer and model. She was diagnosed as deaf at birth and wears a cochlear implant, going into Love Island, Tasha explained that her deafness is her superpower.

Does Tasha from Love Island have a sister?

Love Island‘s Tasha has a brother named Alexander Ryan Ghouri. He can be found on Instagram where he writes that he’s a “Yorkshireman” who enjoys “camping and fishing”.

As well as having brother Alexander, Tasha also has a step-sister as per OK! Magazine.

Tasha’s step-sister, Sienna, took to TikTok in 2022 to share a video of the two sisters dancing two years ago. She captioned the video: “So proud of you”.

Tasha’s dad supports her on Instagram

While Tasha has been living in the Love Island villa, her family members have been supporting her on the outside.

Her dad, Tarek, has an Instagram page @tarektazghouri. He took to IG in July 2022 to share an insight into what Tasha’s life has been like growing up: “Some people have had more knock backs than many others in their 23 years. It’s not about just being in the danger zone 3 times. Look beyond what you see people! Imagine your youth being deaf.”

Tasha’s dad also seems to be behind her and Andrew as a couple, he shared another Instagram post captioned: “Strong long lasting relationships are built from finding each other’s strengths, weaknesses and boundaries early”.

