The Love Island 2021 drinking game: A weekend to not remember!

July 28, 2021
Eve Edwards

With the latest season of Love Island in full swing and the UK finally lifting its lockdown restrictions, this is shaping up to be a summer to remember… or, not to remember if you take part in our RTB Love Island 2021 drinking game!

Be it for pre-drinks or the main event on a weekend, we’re sure this game will get everyone in the party mood. Whether someone in the villa does something that gets on your nerves (*cough* Hugo *cough*) or if you just can’t get enough of the show, this game is the answer to any Friday night.

With a drink in hand and your friends by your side, get ready to play the Reality Titbit winter Love Island 2021 drinking game. Jager-bombs away!

Screenshot: Love Island 2021 – ITV Hub

You will need…

  • A bunch of your mates
  • Plenty of alcohol (beers and spirits)
  • Shot glasses
  • Pint glasses
  • Something to watch Love Island on (ITV or the ITV Player)

Love Island 2021 drinking game: Rules

The rules are simple, pour your drinks (don’t forget the shots) and stick on the latest episode of Love Island.

Rule #1

Drink anytime someone gets pulled for a chat

Rule #2

Take a shot whenever Iain jumbles up Millie and Lillie’s names

Rule #3

Drink every time someone says a classic Love Island phrase. Some examples: “You’re my type,” “it is what it is,” “mugged off/muggy,” “eggs in one basket,” “loyal,” “do bits.”

Rule #4 

Take a shot whenever someone says “I’ve got a text”

Rule #5 

Have a drink every time Kaz and Liberty are together (they are villa besties, so this one could be brutal!)

Rule #6

Swap drinks to the right when Chloe flips/pulls or flicks her hair

Screenshot: Love Island 2021 – ITV

Rule #7

Have a drink every time an Islander says “graft”

Rule #8

Top up your drink when Iain makes a sarcastic comment

Rule #9

Have a shot whenever there’s ‘beef’ between the Islanders

Rule #10

Down your drink if someone has to leave the island…

Ready for a summer of love? | Love Island Series 7

BridTV
2861
Ready for a summer of love? | Love Island Series 7
https://i.ytimg.com/vi/Z2PFdEOnGj8/hqdefault.jpg
810725
810725
center
22403

How to watch Love Island 2021

Love Island airs every weeknight and Sunday, with a highlight show on Saturday evenings.

We highly recommend playing this drinking game on Friday nights. Not only because it’s the perfect way to kick-start the weekend but because these episodes often include a Recoupling, where tension, drama and shot-smashing rules are high.

Have something to tell us about this article?
Let us know
Tags:
Eve Edwards
Eve spends her days writing about everything culture-related. From celebrity news to music, film and television, Eve covers all bases. When she’s not writing you can find her making music or mastering the art of homemade pasta.

