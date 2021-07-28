The Love Island 2021 drinking game: A weekend to not remember!

With the latest season of Love Island in full swing and the UK finally lifting its lockdown restrictions, this is shaping up to be a summer to remember… or, not to remember if you take part in our RTB Love Island 2021 drinking game!
Be it for pre-drinks or the main event on a weekend, we’re sure this game will get everyone in the party mood. Whether someone in the villa does something that gets on your nerves (*cough* Hugo *cough*) or if you just can’t get enough of the show, this game is the answer to any Friday night.
With a drink in hand and your friends by your side, get ready to play the Reality Titbit winter Love Island 2021 drinking game. Jager-bombs away!
You will need…
- A bunch of your mates
- Plenty of alcohol (beers and spirits)
- Shot glasses
- Pint glasses
- Something to watch Love Island on (ITV or the ITV Player)
Love Island 2021 drinking game: Rules
The rules are simple, pour your drinks (don’t forget the shots) and stick on the latest episode of Love Island.
Rule #1
Drink anytime someone gets pulled for a chat
Rule #2
Take a shot whenever Iain jumbles up Millie and Lillie’s names
Rule #3
Drink every time someone says a classic Love Island phrase. Some examples: “You’re my type,” “it is what it is,” “mugged off/muggy,” “eggs in one basket,” “loyal,” “do bits.”
Rule #4
Take a shot whenever someone says “I’ve got a text”
Rule #5
Have a drink every time Kaz and Liberty are together (they are villa besties, so this one could be brutal!)
Rule #6
Swap drinks to the right when Chloe flips/pulls or flicks her hair
Rule #7
Have a drink every time an Islander says “graft”
Rule #8
Top up your drink when Iain makes a sarcastic comment
Rule #9
Have a shot whenever there’s ‘beef’ between the Islanders
Rule #10
Down your drink if someone has to leave the island…
How to watch Love Island 2021
Love Island airs every weeknight and Sunday, with a highlight show on Saturday evenings.
We highly recommend playing this drinking game on Friday nights. Not only because it’s the perfect way to kick-start the weekend but because these episodes often include a Recoupling, where tension, drama and shot-smashing rules are high.
