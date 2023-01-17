Love Island 2023 is back and the heat reaches new heights as 10 hot singletons and not one, but two new bombshells are set to enter the South African villa.

The first new bombshell Tom, turned heads with his impressive height as he made his grand entrance towards the famous firepit. And he’s not the only contestant with an impressive height.

Not all of the contestant’s heights have been officially revealed, however, we take a look at the heights which have been revealed, and what fans are saying.

Kai Fagan

Teacher Kai towers in at 6ft 4in (1.93m).

In his Love Island promo video, the PE teacher says that girls say his height is his best feature on him. He said it gets him noticed as soon as he walks into the bar, and he’s definitely turning heads in the villa!

Love Island 2023 bombshell Tom Clare’s height

The first Love Island bombshell, semi-pro footballer Tom, also comes towering in at 6ft 5in (1.95m).

His height has definitely caught the attention of the girls in the villa. In the Love Island First Look video for episode 2, Olivia says: “The height on Tom is very nice. Who doesn’t like a 6ft 5in man.” It seems like heads are set to turn!

Although the rest of the Love Island 2023 boys’ heights have not been officially revealed. However, comparing them to Kai and Tom it seems like many of them still stand above 6 ft.

As for the girls, their heights have not been officially revealed. However, host Maya Jama stands at 5ft 8in. Although it is harder to tell in heels, it didn’t seem like any of the girls were taller. Therefore, their heights are estimated to range between 5ft 2in – 5ft 8 in.

Fans are loving Shaq and Tanya’s height difference

Although their official heights have not been revealed, fans are loving the height difference between couple Shaq and Tanya.

One fan tweeted: “Okay let’s see how Shaq and Tanya go. The height difference is already giving. #LoveIsland”

