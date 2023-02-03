Love Island has given us all the drama this year, and along with it comes the birth of the phrase ‘on job’ but what exactly is the meaning?

The show is known for some of its iconic catchphrases over the years, such as ‘it is what it is’ and ‘putting all my eggs in one basket.’

We take a look into the meaning of the phrase taking over the Love Island villa, and what fans have to say on the matter.

What is the meaning of the Love Island phrase ‘on job’?

Collins Dictionary states: “If someone is on the job, they are actually doing a particular job or task.”

In Love Island terms, it basically means actively grafting someone, (or everyone) in the villa. This makes sense, as the Islanders are on holiday for a number of months, so their only job is grafting each other.

Kai and Ron in particular have been heard saying the phrase a number of times. Ron was even introducing new bombshell Casey to the lingo, telling him if he wants to get “on job” with Lana, he needs to act quicker than he is.

Fans call for ‘on job’ to get the sack

Although the Islanders can’t stop saying it, fans on Twitter are wishing they would, saying the phrase is making them cringe.

One viewer tweeted: “Whoever in that villa started this ‘on job’ nonsense needs to leave immediately #loveisland”

Previous Love Island phrases have caught on

‘On job’ is not the first phrase birthed from Love Island. Some have stuck, whereas others have gone straight in the bin.

Some of them, such as ‘100% my type on paper’ and ‘I’ve got a text’ even made their way onto Primark T-shirts.

Common phrases like ‘it is what it is’ and ‘muggy’ are also commonly used in day-to-day life, however, we don’t think the future looks as bright for ‘on job’!

