Tink from Love Island’s ethnicity is on ITV2 viewers’ minds after she smooched Montel. Fans noticed the Casa Amor star’s skin complexion while getting to know the islander, but where is Tink from? Another question is what Tink’s real name is, as many are convinced that she’s just using her nickname on the dating series.

She is one of the Love Island Casa Amor stars hoping to turn a boy’s head and be invited into the main villa. Tink has had her eyes on Montel, who is coupled up with Leah. She said herself that she gets her “amazing tan” from her ethnic roots, and therefore we can reveal what Tink’s ethnicity is.

Tink from Love Island: Ethnicity

Tink’s ethnicity is mixed. She is half English and half Indian, which is where she “gets her amazing tan from,” as Tink revealed during her introduction video on Love Island. The islander currently lives in Birmingham.

The ITV2 star, 26, often jets away to Dubai and has been to the UAE city in both 2022 and 2023. However, most of Tink’s time is spent working as a project manager in Birmingham.

Before entering the villa, Tink said of her future man: “They have to be family orientated, have strong career goals and manners are a really big thing for me. Manners cost nothing, so I want to see how they interact with other people.”

Her real name explored

Tink’s real name is Aliayah. Fans watching could not believe that her actual birth certificate name is Tink, which is actually a nickname, but her LinkedIn page confirms her name is actually Aliayah Reading.

One viewer wrote: “I’m wondering if Tink her real name is like Molly or something but the producers have just been like nah we can’t have a twelfth Molly your name is Tink #LoveIsland.”

Another penned: “I’m just realizing did she say her name is Tink???? As in tinkerbell????? #loveIsland.”

Tink smooches Montel

Tink kissed Montel after he told her that they get along better than he does with Leah. They were then seen under the covers in a scene of them spending the night together in bed after Tink was dared to twerk on Montell.

Montel McKenzie was pretty loved up with Leah before Casa Amor and even admitted to her that he was getting scared about his growing feelings for her. However, as the recoupling looms, things may have changed!

After she wiped lipstick off him, he told Tink: “I thought the kiss in the challenge wasn’t good enough.” He then said his “head is a mess” before Tink replied, “Don’t deep it, don’t get in your head.”

