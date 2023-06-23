Tyrique Hyde from Love Island’s ethnicity and height is on fans’ minds, as many say he is the definition of “tall, dark, and handsome.” Ella’s type on paper is basically Tyrique, so where is the islander from?

When Tyrique appeared to play games, switching from Ella to newcomer Leah in just a few days, viewers put him into the ‘player’ category. However, he’s recently become a whole new man and is the public’s favorite.

Reality Titbit has all the gossip on Tyrique’s ethnic roots and height, which all contributes to that Love Island type on paper that bombshells want: Tall, dark, and handsome. We looked into where he’s originally from.

Tyrique from Love Island: Ethnicity

Tyrique is of mixed ethnicity. He has British and Jamaican citizenship, while his brother Mekhi shared what his and Tyrique’s ethnicity was. “We’re Jamaican, Trinidadians, Somalia and English,” he explained in a TikTok video.

He added: “We are a quarter of each.” Ella’s ethnicity is Scottish-Nigerian. She flew to Mallorca from Scotland and was born to parents of Nigerian and Scottish heritage. The model currently lives in Glasgow.

She was named Female Model of the Year at the Scottish Media Awards! Tyrique also has prominence in the area where he lives, as he works as head coach for Queens Park Rangers Under 18s.

The season 10 star’s height

Tyrique often towers above his male co-stars and is quite a lot taller than Ella. When he and Ella sat down and said someone could come in that is “more her type,” she asked: “How could they be more my type?”

She then jokily added: “Be an inch taller.” Tyrique Hyde’s height is 5ft 10in, according to multiple reports, while Ella is believed to be 5ft 7in, but usually looks a lot taller due to wearing heels in the evenings.

Several fans have spoke of how he “isn’t tall enough” when Tyrique explored a connection with Leah. One wrote: “A girl like Ella has no business being an option. Tyrique isn’t tall enough for that privilege.”

Fans call him ‘tall, dark and handsome’

As Tyrique grows in popularity each day, viewers are confessing their attraction to him. Many hail him as the “most handsome” in the 2023 villa, and his height is a big deal for those watching.

One fan wrote: “Not Tyrique taking the p*ss out of the “tall, dark and handsome” #LoveIsland.”

Another penned: “Tyrique gives me 90s r&b vibes, he’s a different type of handsome #loveisland.”

“I’m sick of this “tall dark and handsome,” say you like a fit brunette man or something because Sammy is NOT tall dark, and handsome. TYRIQUE OR THE NEW BOMBSHELL ARE,” reacted a fellow viewer.

