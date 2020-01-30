University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

One thing that has consistently emerged when watching Love Island is the amount of memes, lookalikes and banter that fill up all of our timelines while the show is one. As we’re currently in the depths of the 2020 Winter season and the internet has showed up once again for more Love Island laughs, it doesn’t look like the trend is going away anytime soon.

But there is one lookalike this season which has convinced some viewers that there is, in fact, a TV crossover taking place.

This is why Love Island fans are convinced that Luke Trotman was, in fact, a previous Bake Off contestant!

Was Luke T from Love Island on Bake Off?

No! Luke Trotman was never a contestant on the Great British Bake Off.

Fans have been confusing him on Twitter with a Bake Off previous contestant, who has gone on to have a successful career in as a TV cook: Liam Charles.

There are some similarities between the two, having similar shaped eyes, brows and the same haircut. However, if you were a true GBBO fan, you wouldn’t slip up on confusing these two.

Luke T went from bake off to love island #loveisland pic.twitter.com/MSrbjkh23R — ♛ (@BHowe_) January 24, 2020

Luke or Liam?

Just a few days into Luke T’s Love Island appearance, fans noticed the similarities between the two, which even extend to the way they speak.

One Tweeted: “Is anyone else convinced Luke T & Liam from Bake Off are the same person?”

Another added: “You can’t tell me Luke isn’t actually Liam from Bake Off, sorry”

It isn’t the first time another TV star has been confused with a new Love Islander, as the exact thing happened last year with Michael Griffiths and Ibiza Weekender’s Callum Izzard.

Why does Luke T look like Liam from Bake Off?? #loveisland pic.twitter.com/MHhP1HncBh — Adam Driver's Wife (@wokestofscrolls) January 23, 2020

