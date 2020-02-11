Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Following the shocking elimination of Islanders Rebecca Gormley, Jordan Waobikeze, Nas Majeed and Eva Zapico on Monday (February 10th), we’ve got new bombshell Jamie Clayton arriving in the South African villa.

Last night’s episode ended with Shaughna Phillips receiving a text from new Islander Jamie who asked to meet her for a first date.

A new bombshell could only mean more drama on Love Island, and we’re all here for it!

So let’s meet newcomer Jamie on Instagram.

Who is Jamie Clayton?

Jamie is a 28-year-old recruitment consultant from Edinburgh and he will be the latest contestant to enter the villa on Tuesday’s episode (February 11th).

He has described himself as “funny, outgoing and confident” and doesn’t shy away from saying that he’s just “what the villa needs”.

On Monday’s instalment, the ITV2 show gave a short teaser of Jamie waiting for his date Shaughna to arrive for a romantic date in the gorgeous South African vineyards.

Love Island 2020 star on LinkedIn

According to his LinkedIn, Jamie works for a global catering recruitment company based in Manchester.

A specialist recruitment consultant with four-five years of experience, like Jamie, usually earns around £28,000 per annum.

As well as working for British Gas, Jamie liked in Australia for one year where he held a role at a Melbourne-based company.

Meet Jamie on Instagram

You can find Jamie on Instagram under the handle of @jamieclayton.9.

Surprisingly, the newcomer has only three posts on his account, but already boasts a fan base of 149k followers!

So we’re definitely excited to see what’s to come for him on the show.

Which girls is Jamie interested in?

Apart from Shaughna, Jamie has revealed that he has his eyes on Demi Jones as well. He said:

Demi talks all the time, she’s out there, gorgeous and bubbly so I like that about her. Shaughna, she’s a good-looking girl and she doesn’t beat around the bush, I like the direct approach.

He also said that he usually goes for “chatty girls”, but added that he’s after someone who he can trust.

