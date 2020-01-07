University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Winter Love Island is finally here!

After a short six month break, the hit dating series is returning to ITV2 this January for its first ever winter season. Who knows what it will hold in store? There are some big changes coming, which means that this sixth season is bound to be the most different to date.

The initial twelve Islanders have been announced and one man has already stood out. Nas Majeed claims to be “different” to the Islanders we’ve seen before.

So, who is Nas? We’ve done some digging on the 2020 Islander’s Instagram to see what we could find out about him.

Who is Nas?

Naseem “Nas” Majeed is one of the Love Island 2020 contestants entering the South Africa villa this January.

Nas was born on February 24th, 1996 making his 23 years old. That also means that Nas is a Pisces.

In his Love Island promo interview, Nas said he’s looking for “someone cute and funny who can match my energy.”

Nas Majeed: Ethnicity and heritage

Nas was born and raised in London and still lives in the Big Smoke for work.

According to Ancestry.com, Majeed is a Muslim name and Arabic in origin. Naseem is also an Arabic name, which translates to “fresh air, breeze” in English.

From his Star Now profile, Nas describes himself as British Pakistani and so Nas must have family from Pakistan.

Where was Nas at university?

Nas studied Sports Science at Brunel University in London. He graduated in 2019 with First Class Honours.

He also was given the Physiological Society Award for that year, so Nas must be a smart cookie!

Nas is currently working as a builder in the few short months he has been out of university.

Nas Majeed: Family

In his Love Island 2020 promo, Nas confessed to being a “mummy’s boy” and so we’re sure we’ll hear all about the Majeed family while he’s in the villa!

Nas has a sister called Yasmeen who is all ready to show some love for her brother. Already, she’s posted to her Instagram some support for his reality TV appearance.

Check out Yasmeen on Instagram @yasmeeeeeeeeeeen.

There are loads of fake Nas accounts on Insta

Already, Nas has a tonne of fan accounts and Instagram accounts claiming to be the new reality star.

An Instagram account under the handle @nasmajeed_ has 10,000 followers, although we don’t believe it to be a real account. There are only three posts on that account and they are all dated from Monday, January 6th when the Love Island 2020 cast was announced.

We’ve found Nas’ real account, which is under the Insta handle @nas_jm. He has significantly less followers on that account – at just over 2,700 – but has pics dating back to 2018 with friends and family.

