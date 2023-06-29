When Sammy and Whitney sat their fellow Love Island stars down for a romantic dinner, it begged the question: What do they eat on Love Island and when do they have their meal times?! If you’ve watched the ITV2 dating show for a while, you’ll realize we never usually see the islanders sit down for lunch or dinner.

When an islander has some making-up to do or has simply spotted someone they want to constantly pull for chats, they often make their love interest a cute breakfast. However, we literally never see the Love Island cast eat. So, what’s really going on, and when exactly do they eat? Reality Titbit spills the gossip behind the scenes…

What do they eat on Love Island?

Love Island stars eat a roast dinner on a Sunday and have meat-free Mondays. A catering station is put up on the villa’s grounds, with chefs on standby to prepare food for the competitors as well as the entire production staff.

The islanders’ diet usually consists of salads and barbecued meats in the villa. They make their own breakfast every morning, but lunch and dinner involve local wines and food cooked on a BBQ. True holiday style!

Contestants can drink alcohol on the show, however, they are limited to two glasses per day which has to be ordered in the afternoon. Alongside the burgers and ribs at meal times, islanders can order snacks of choice throughout the day.

Love Island meal times – lunch and dinner

They eat dinner at 3am! 2021 Islander, Georgia Townend, said in an Instagram Q&A that dinner for her cast was mainly meat, fish, salad, and picky bits, which they would eat on fold-away tables and chairs in the kitchen.

Getting ready for the evening takes a few hours, which begins once it gets dark, and when they wake up the following day, the producers turn on the lights for them which is usually around 9.30 am.

Filming for the night tends to kick off after lunch and early evening. 2021 contestant Kaz Kamwi shared in a Reddit Q&A session that things were often a bit different on Saturdays, when there isn’t a new episode out.

She told a fan: ‘We never went to the beach or restaurants [on Saturdays]! I wish. However, we did get treated to McDonald’s and used the time to wash our make up brushes and sort our clothes out… I think we went to bed early.”

Boys and girls get separated for meals

The boys and girls cannot talk in case cameras miss any juicy drama that occurs. So, the girls are seated at one table, and the boys are sat at another, which is all to do with allowing the Islanders to have a break to eat.

Producers do not want the meal time to interrupt the flow of filming, which is why they are all encouraged to not talk about all the drama. Of course, they want to save that for when the cameras are capturing gossip!

Love Island’s Amy Day revealed to OK! that they are separated to eat lunch because “they didn’t want to miss any good chats, or any drama going on.” They also get Saturdays off to get their nails done and have a day off from filming.

