University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

The ITV casting team have chosen contestants with a variety of impressive careers for this years’ Love Island.

From boxers and basketball players to trainee solicitors and pharmacists, the show really has a lot of professional bases covered!

While many of the Islanders are older and further along in their careers, there are the 20-year-old youngsters who haven’t yet made it to the pharmacist or lawyer-stage such as Molly-Mae Hague who is an Instagram influencer.

But what does 21-year-old Amber Gill do for a profession?

Here’s everything you need to know about Amber’s job and what her career goals are!

What does Amber Gill do for a living?

Before entering the Love Island villa, Amber was working as a beauty therapist at her aunt’s salon in Forest Hall.

She specialises in lashes and some say she might even be responsible for Charlotte Crosby’s eyelashes!

But besides working in beauty, Amber also works part-time as a model.

She has modelled for fashion brand Fash1.com where she models alongside fellow Geordie and ex-Islander Ellie Brown.

Amber’s got big plans after Love Island…

It looks like Amber Gill’s got big career plans after her time in the villa.

From Amber’s website, we can see that Amber’s got a plan to switch up her career path from beauty therapy to focus on well-being and spirituality therapy.

It says that Amber “aspires to one day open her own shop selling crystals, oils, candles and offering well-being services.”

Sounds like she’s got her eye on where she’s headed outside the show!

WATCH LOVE ISLAND EVERY NIGHT ON ITV2 AT 9 PM

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE