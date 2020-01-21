University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

It’s not unusual that while Love Island airs, the vocabulary of the Islanders slips into the mainstream.

From “message” to “loyal,” these words take on a whole new meaning while Love Island is on.

So when the term “sauce” was bandied around in last night’s episode (Monday, September 20th), it quickly became obvious that this was going to be one of the terms of the season.

But what does “sauce” actually mean?

Shaughna talks sauce

When giving some words of encouragement to Nas Majeed, Shaughna Phillips dropped the S-bomb for the first time in the episode.

Speaking about why Nas hadn’t been lucky in love yet, Shaughna said:

I think there might be a slight fear of rejection. You don’t trust in your own sauce and it’s wild because your sauce is *mwah*

Shaughna followed her statement with the ‘Italian chef kiss’ gesture and then a Salt Bae sprinkle.

Nas later discussed how he “had the sauce” in comparison to the other male Islanders. He even claimed that Connor Durman was more “salt and pepper” than sauce!

primark rushing to make ‘stirring the sauce’ t-shirt’s and water bottles #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/T0HyWZpsg4 — alanis🐉 (@alanisgirouxx) January 20, 2020

What does “sauce” mean?

As always, you can rely on old faithful Urban Dictionary to help you out in the slang department.

The online dictionary describes sauce as a noun and an adjective.

They claim:

Sauce is used to describe someone who has a style, confidence and attraction about them. Usually someone who is well-dressed, fashionable, and has an aura about them. Swagger style.

You can hear the term thrown around in tonnes of hit tracks, for example Stormzy references his “sauce” on tracks such as ‘Vossi Bop’.

