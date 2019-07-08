University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Fans know to expect surprises when watching Love Island.

From Bombshells to big bust ups the ITV bosses sure do know how to cause a stir in the villa.

But one thing that has proven to surprise both fans and the Islanders are the celebrity appearances on the show every now and then.

And although we thought nothing could trump Stormzy surprising season 3’s Chris and Kem with some rap advice for the talent show, Craig David’s appearance in last night’s episode (Sunday, July 7th) did just that.

But while Craig David performed, fans couldn’t help but wonder what TS5 meant. We did some digging to find out for you!

Meet Craig David

For the Love Island viewers who are too young to remember the glory days of garage music, Craig David is a legend of the genre.

He has been in the biz since he skyrocketed to fame in 1999. This was after his appearance on the Artful Dodger hit ‘Re-Rewind’.

Each season on Love Island, Ministry of Sound have hosted a party for the Islanders. But Craig David is definitely the biggest name they’ve had in the villa so far!

What is TS5?

TS5 is Craig David’s latest project, which sees him combine all of his musical talents. As TS5, he DJs, MCs, sings and also plays with a live band.

He started the project in 2012 after he began hosting parties for friends in his penthouse apartment (TS5 is his aparment number) in Miami, Florida where he would perform as TS5.

After these DJ sets proved mega-popular with friends, he teamed up with Kiss FM and broadcast his TS5 sets live every Sunday. This slot moved to Capital XTRA on Fridays in 2013.

Speaking to NME in 2015, Craig David said:

I’m not trying to make TS5 a separate entity. That’s where it gets a bit weird. I am TS5, I’m that.

Party like the Islanders!

If you loved the look of the Love Island Ministry of Sound party, here’s how to see TS5 live.

Craig David tours the TS5 set all throughout the UK and Europe. You can check out his full touring lineup here.

Also follow the Twitter account for all updates on Craig’s endeavours.

And if you loved the song he performed on Love Island, check out his latest single ‘When You Know What Love Is’ on all streaming platforms now!

