12 new bombshells have entered the Love Island villa for the long-awaited Casa Amor segment, including Layla Al-Momani, but what is her ethnicity?

Love Island has been hotting up our winter with the drama over in South Africa, and tonight is set to be the most dramatic recoupling yet when host Maya Jama will enter the villa to reveal who’s stayed loyal and who’s strayed away.

Before all the drama unfolds, we take a closer look into Layla Al-Momani’s ethnicity and her famous ex.

Love Island bombshell Layla has a famous ex

Love Island isn’t Layla Al Momani’s first taste of fame. In fact, her ex is singer Conor Maynard.

Before making her way into the villa, the 28-year-old said her ex wrote a few songs about her after they broke up.

Layla still has pics up of the couple on social media, however, it seems like the pair don’t follow each other on Instagram anymore.

What is Layla Al-Momani from Love Island’s ethnicity?

Layla is Arabic, and Cosmopolitan Middle East reports that she is the first Jordanian contestant to enter the villa.

Last year, Layla took to her Instagram to share a few snaps of her in the UAE, including Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

She captioned the snaps: “To be on holiday with Baba in our homeland is so special.”

The ultimate recoupling will determine if Layla will stay in the villa

Tonight’s episode (February 16) is the one we’ve all been waiting for, the ultimate recoupling.

Any of the new Casa Amor bombshells who haven’t been chosen by the OG Islanders will be dumped from the villa.

Will and Layla have been seen getting close despite his strong connection with Jessie. Whatever happens, we know there’s going to be drama!

WATCH LOVE ISLAND ON ITV2 EVERY DAY AT 9 PM

