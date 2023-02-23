Maxwell is one of the three Casa Amor bombshells who made it into the Love Island villa, so we take a closer look into the star’s Instagram, ethnicity, and more.

The Casa Amor boys haven’t had the easiest of rides entering the Love Island villa. Martin got caught up in the Tanya and Shaq drama, whereas Maxwell got caught up in a ‘feud’ between Olivia and Kai.

We take a closer look into Islander Maxwell Samuda.

Meet Casa Amor bombshell Maxwell

Maxwell Samuda is a 23-year-old finance graduate and restaurant host from London.

He studied at the University of Liverpool and graduated with a Business Economics degree. He then went on to do a Masters in Finance.

Before entering the Love Island villa, he said he had his eyes on Samie, but in the end, he made his way into the main villa with Olivia Hawkins.

Fans can find Maxwell over on Instagram @maxwells_16, although while he is in the Love Island villa, his account will be paused.

What is Love Island bombshell Maxwell’s ethnicity?

Maxwell is African-Caribbean.

As per his LinkedIn, Maxwell was a member of the African-Caribbean society at Liverpool University.

As well as this, he was also a member of the Investment & Trading Society.

Love Island fans feel like Maxwell is ‘wasting his time’ with Olivia

Although it seemed like Maxwell and Olivia had a connection in Casa Amor, fans now think she’s not over Kai Fagan as she keeps ‘pulling him for chats.’

However, it seems like Kai is happy in his couple with bombshell Sanam Harrinanan, and the new couple have quickly become fan favorites.

