Sanam is one of the 12 new bombshells to enter the Love Island villa, and of course, fans want to know more, so we take a closer look into the star’s Instagram, ethnicity, and more.

Casa Amor has opened its doors once again, and the drama is hotting up. As we know from previous Love Island seasons, no matter how strong the OG couples may seem, no one is safe.

We take a closer look into Islander Sanam Harrinanan.

Meet Casa Amor bombshell Sanam

Sanam Harrinanan is a 24-year-old social worker from Bedford.

When asked who she wanted to couple up with before her entrance into the villa, she said teacher Kai was her number one choice.

Love Island bombshell Sanam can be found on Instagram @sanamiee. At the time of writing, she has over 11k followers.

Due to new Love Island rules, just like every other Islander, her account will be paused during her time in the villa.

Therefore, her bio currently states: “I’m off to find love in the @loveisland villa. See you soon!”

What is Love Island bombshell Sanam’s ethnicity?

Sanam is Indo-Trinidadian.

Indo-Trinidadian and Tobagonians are people of Indian origin who are nationals of Trinidad and Tobago.

Last year, the Love Islander took to her Instagram to share a picture of herself with the Trinidad and Tobago flag captioned: “Representing.”

Love Island fans are shipping Casey and Sanam

Casa Amor bombshells are sent into the villa to stir things up, and that’s exactly what they’ve been doing.

Islander Casey was coupled up with Claudia Fogarty before the dreaded Casa Amor unlocked its doors, but it seems like he may have forgotten all about her.

Sanam and Casey shared a kiss, but she isn’t the only girl Casey has been getting to know. However, Love Island fans think the two make a cute couple.

One viewer tweeted: “I like Casey and Sanam #loveisland“

WATCH LOVE ISLAND ON ITV2 EVERY DAY AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK