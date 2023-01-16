Love Island is back on our screens to add some sun to the winter months with a hot new cast of singletons including Tanyel. Fans of the show are wondering what Tanyel’s ethnicity is.

The hit dating show returns for its ninth season, and second winter season. The singletons are headed to a villa in sunny South Africa, and this year sees new host Maya Jama replace Laura Whitemore.

We take a closer look into Love Island season 9 star Tanyel’s ethnicity and Instagram ahead of the launch.

Meet Love Island’s Tanyel Revan

Tanyel is a 26-year-old hairstylist from North London.

She told ITV she’s been single for 2 and a half years as she realized she only goes for bad boys. Now she’s grown up herself, Tanyel said she’s now looking for someone more mature.

Her ideal man is charismatic, handsome, tanned, and muscly, although not too muscly. She says her celebrity crush is Channing Tatum.

What is Tanyel from Love Island’s ethnicity?

As per Londra Gazette, Tanyel is Turkish Cypriot.

The Love Island star has a Cyprus highlight on her Instagram page and a few grid pics from when she visited last summer.

She posted a photo to her Instagram page in August 2022 in the Cyrpus city Kyrenia and captioned it “Motherland.”

Meet Tanyel Revan on Instagram

Tanyel can be found on Instagram @tanyelrevan. At the time of writing, she has 19.9k followers on the platform.

She posts a range of content for her followers to admire from outfit pics to her stunning holidays in locations including Dubai and Cyrpus.

This year, new rules mean the Islander’s family and friends will not be posting while they’re in the villa. Therefore Tanyel’s Instagram bio currently states: “I’m off to find love in the @loveisland villa. See you soon!”

WATCH LOVE ISLAND ON ITV2 FROM MONDAY JANUARY 16 ON ITV2

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK