











Love Island's all-important reunion episode is so close we can almost taste it. The cast packed up their things and headed back to the UK after a long hot summer of challenges, drama and controversial moments. Fans want to know what time the Love Island reunion is on tonight and who will be on the show. So, let's find out more about what's in store for viewers this evening.

The Love Island 2022 finale aired on Monday, August 1st and saw Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti take the crown for season 8. Gemma Owen and Luca Bish and Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope were runners-up on this year’s show. But, viewers can expect to see more of the Islanders who took part in the 2022 series including bombshells such as Coco and Summer.

Love Island 2022 reunion episode

Love Island season 8 kicked off on June 6th 2022 and ended on August 1st.

Less than a week after the winners were announced, the cast is getting back together along with host Laura Whitmore and Darren Harriott in a reunion episode.

The much-anticipated reunion is set to air on Sunday, August 7th.

What time is the Love Island reunion on tonight?

Fresh off the plane from Majorca, the Love Island contestants will be getting back together at 9 pm on ITV2 on August 7th.

Viewers can expect to get a sneak peek of behind-the-scenes moments and exclusive interviews from the reunion.

The episode will run from 9 pm until 10:30 pm.

Which Love Islanders will be on the show?

ITV writes that the reunion will see the Islanders back together for the first time and it’s set to include the “winning couple, finalists and all the Islanders who made a splash on the island”.

Fans can expect to see Davide, Ekin-Su, Indiyah, Dami, Gemma, Luca, Andrew, Tasha, Paige and Adam on the reunion show.

As well as the Love Island finalists, Billy, Summer, Coco, Josh and Natalia will be at the reunion. The Sun reported that Jacques O’Neill wasn’t at the reunion party and it’s unconfirmed whether he’ll be on the reunion episode.

