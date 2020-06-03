Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Love Island fans all around the world were disappointed with the news that the 2020 summer series had been cancelled.

Despite the fact we were given the first-ever Winter Love Island earlier this year, the absence of the hit ITV2 dating show from the TV schedule was devastating to many.

But all hope is not lost. Instead of airing a new series of the British Love Island, a series of the Australian spinoff will air this summer 2020 to keep us all entertained.

So, when does Love Island Australia 2020 start? Find out when the series will air on ITV2 here.

When does Love Island Australia start?

June 2020

As of yet, there has been no official start date for the Love Island Australia series but it has been confirmed to air in the latter half of the month.

It definitely will not air before Saturday, June 13th.

We will keep this page updated with the latest on Love Island Australia’s 2020 release date.

What Love Island Australia series will air in 2020?

Love Island fans who have already watched every season and spinoff might be disappointed, as ITV2 are not airing a brand new season.

No, instead ITV2 will air the first-ever series of Love Island Australia. This was filmed way back in May 2018, not 2020.

There have been two seasons of Love Island Australia to date.

This first season was particularly scandalous; those Aussies definitely know how to dish out the drama. So, if you were worried that you might not get the the Love Island-filled summer you were after, this season will definitely quell any concerns.

