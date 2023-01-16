The winter edition of Love Island is hours away from returning to the screens. In this season, former contestant and beloved star Maya Jama will be taking over as the new host as the singletons search for love in South Africa. But when does Love Island 2023 start?

While Love Island usually airs during the hot and long summers, this time, viewers will be watching the episodes wrapped up in the cold nights and a warm drink. The series will also be the second-ever winter edition since 2020 due to coronavirus restrictions.

However, it’s now back… And winter just got a whole lot hotter.

But when is Love Island on? And how long will each episode be? Let’s find out!

When does Winter Love Island 2023 start?

The new and awaited season of Winter Love Island will start on Monday, January 16, at 9 pm on ITV2.

Just like in the last season, it will air from Sunday to Friday, with an Unseen Bits episode released every Saturday.

A spin-off series titled After Sun will follow the show after each Sunday’s episode.

Where is it filmed and how long will the new series last?

Winter Love Island is expected to have the same length as the summer series – eight weeks. From the date of its release, fans can expect to tune in every day until mid-March.

Each episode will also last about an hour.

Compared to last season’s location in the fabulous villa in Majorca, Spain, this year’s edition will be filmed in Cape Town, South Africa.

Who are this year’s contestants?

The first contestants were announced on the first week of January, causing curiosity as to who could walk off with a partner and the big £50,000 prize.

In the last series, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu won Love Island 2022 with her partner Davide Sanclimenti. Bringing on the entertainment with their chemistry and drama, including the iconic “liar, actress”, the couple is still together.

From all parts of the United Kingdom, all singletons are in their 20s and ready to spend a few crazy and adventurous weeks as they search for their partners. So far, these are the contestants:

Anna-May Robey from Norwich Haris Namani from Doncaster Kai Fagan from Manchester Lana Jenkins from Luton Olivia Hawkins from Brighton Ron Hall from Essex Shaq Muhammad from London Tanya Manhenga from Livepool Tanyel Revan Tom Clare Will Young

