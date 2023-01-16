Love Island is back in 2023 to perk up our winter blues, but when is it on and how long are the episodes? We’ve got you covered so you don’t miss a second of the villa drama.

This season, the singletons are in South Africa along with new host Maya Jama who has replaced Laura Whitmore. The last time the show had a winter edition was at the start of 2020, won by Paige Turley and Finn Tapp.

We take a look into when Love Island is on the telly, and how long it is expected to go on for.

When is Love Island 2023 on?

Love Island will start on Monday, January 16 at 9 pm on ITV 2 and will air at the same time every day excluding Saturdays.

Fear not, Love Island Unseen Bits will air on Saturdays at 9 pm on ITV 2 where viewers can see hilarious moments from the villa that didn’t make the main show’s cut.

The spin-off show Love Island Aftersun will be available to watch directly after Love Island’s main show each Sunday night on ITV2 at 10 pm.

The show will be hosted by Maya Jama, joined by 2022 finalist Indiyah Polack and Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson.

Episodes will be available to stream on ITVX shortly after broadcast.

Love Island 2023 is expected to run until March

Although the date for the final has not yet been revealed, as it is normally revealed closer to the time.

However, judging from previous seasons, the show normally runs for 8 weeks. If the same were to happen this year National World predicts that the final will be on Monday 13 March.

If the publication’s prediction is correct, that means fans will get just under two months of Love Island drama!

How long are Love Island 2023 episodes?

The first Love Island episode will air for 1 hour 35 minutes, from 9 pm – 10.35 pm. After that, the first week’s episodes will all air for just over an hour, from 9 pm – 10.05 pm, including Unseen Bits.

Sunday’s main show will air from 9 pm – 10 pm, as Love Island Aftersun will air straight after at 10 pm.

As for the rest of the season, most episodes will air for the same amount of time, with the exception of special episodes which include dumpings and re-couplings.

These special episodes will most likely be on for an extended period of time, just like the first episode at 1 hour and 35 minutes.

WATCH LOVE ISLAND ON ITV2 FROM MONDAY JANUARY 16 AT 9 PM

