When is the 2021 Love Island baby challenge? Iain Stirling drops major hint!











Love Island has been full of fun, drama and head-turning antics this year (thank you, Toby). But something has been missing… the infamous baby challenge.

The baby challenge always sends the Love Island villa into a spin as the Islanders are awoken by screaming and crying from baby dolls that they will have to take care of with their partners in what is generally the hardest relationship test yet.

It allows the couples to see what life would be like as parents battling sleep deprivation, changing nappies and tending to a newborn baby, all while trying to keep their relationships going.

How have previous Islanders coped with the baby challenge?

While some Islanders are thrilled at the prospect of parenting the plastic dolls, others are not as enthusiastic. In season 5, Anna Vakili was not impressed at the prospect of sharing a baby with Jordan Hames after he was caught trying to crack on with India Reynolds.

Speaking in the Beach Hut, Anna said: “I don’t know whose baby that is, because it’s not mine, he probably doesn’t know whose baby it is himself.”

However, Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood took to the challenge with much more enthusiasm and even had arguably the most memorable baby of all time, Cash Hughes, who seemed to have become as famous as his parents.

Fans cannot wait for the 2021 baby challenge

The idea of Toby doing the baby challenge keeps me going #LoveIsland — rosie (@rosiemcfc) August 3, 2021 One fan cannot wait for Toby to do the Baby Challenge after his head-turning antics this week, moving from Chloe to Abi to Mary and back to Chloe… we can’t keep up either.

The baby challenge this year😬 gonna be hella dysfunctional families😭 #loveisland — cream of the crop🤩 (@GabbyMaps) August 1, 2021

where’s the baby challenge at? id love to see it in the villa right now 🤣🤧#LoveIsland — 🤠 (@jpgmaven) August 2, 2021

When is the baby challenge on Love Island 2021?

We can confirm that the 2021 Baby Challenge is definitely happening this year.

Iain Stirling confirmed that the baby challenge will go ahead as he told the Love Island contestants that they need to ‘grow up’ over the highly anticipated parenting challenge.

Although the date of the challenge is yet to be confirmed, Reality Titbit predicts that it is usually towards the end of the season based on the previous series.

In 2019, the challenge aired on episode 45, therefore we predict that this year we will see it air on or around – August 11th, 2021.

Watch Love Island on ITV2 Every Day Except Saturdays at 9 pm!