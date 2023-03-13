Unfortunately, the time has come to say goodbye for another season, but fear not, the Love Island season 9 reunion is on the cards in 2023, but when will it air?

Season 9 of Love Island has been no short of drama and after spending the last two months of our lives in South Africa with the Islanders, it’s only right we get a final episode in the UK to see what’s been going down since they got home.

We take a look at when the Love Island 2023 reunion will be airing and how fans can apply to get tickets to watch the ITV2 drama unfold right in front of their very eyes.

When is the Love Island 2023 reunion?

The Love Island 2023 reunion will broadcast live on Sunday 19th March on ITV2.

Maya Jama will be hosting the show and will be joined by all the Islanders of this series including Olivia Hawkins and Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown.

The show will provide exclusive interviews, gossip, and a celebrity panel. Fans who want to have a chance to be part of the live-action can apply for tickets through Applause Store. However, tickets are very limited.

Credit: ITV/Love Island

Past reunions have been explosive

If previous Love Island reunions are anything to go by, fans can expect even more drama amongst Islanders.

The season 8 reunion saw a pretty heated argument between Casa Amor bombshells Coco Lodge and Summer Botwe.

OG Love Island fans will also remember the Christmas reunion series where the 2018 Islanders including Georgia Steel reunited in a cozy cottage for some festive drama. If producers want to do that for season 9, we wouldn’t be mad!

Love Island fans can’t wait for the reunion after the ‘explosive’ series

Fans have already taken to Twitter to express their excitement for the reunion episode after the drama that’s been going down between the Islanders, and we don’t blame them! We’ve already got our popcorn ready.