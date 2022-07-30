











Love Island 2022 is nearing its final episodes in July and fans want to know when this year’s final is going to take place. Season 8 has had many ups and downs and the couples remaining at the end of the show have made it through a rollercoaster ride of emotions. From Ekin-Su and Davide’s arguments to Tasha and Andrew’s on-again, off-again relationship, the Islanders have had to work to keep their romances alive.

Friday July 29th’s episode of Love Island saw the second batch of dates take place. The ITV2 show has pulled out all the stops for this year’s contestants as they wined and dined in Colluseum-esq settings and had live music and singing from Alife Boe.

Love Island 2022 © ITV

Love Island 2022 fans pick their favourites for the final

All the remaining contestants on the show have fans behind them rooting for them to win the 2022 competiiton.

One person tweeted that they want Dami and Indiyah to “make history” by winning: “Dami and Indiyah need to win the 50k… let’s make history”.

Former Love Island contestant Chloe Burrows tweeted her support for Ekin-Su and Davide as the final fast approaches: “Lol I’ve not even been watching love island but I just downloaded the app to save ekin and Davide…. They deserve to win man 2 months of excellent tv”.

Others showed their support on Twitter for Andrew and Tasha.

Ekin Su fans took to Twitter to say that even if she doesn’t win with Davide, they think she’ll be “making it big”, anyway.

When is the Love Island final 2022 UK?

Love Island 2022 is set to air its grand finale on Monday, August 1st.

The show’s final will air live on ITV2 from 9 pm-10:35 pm.

Host Laura Whitmore will reveal which of the remaining couples is to be named the winner and receive the £50,000 prize.

How many episodes are there in Love Island series 8?

When Love Island first kicked off on ITV back in 2015, the dating series only lasted 29 episodes. There were also only 23 contestants in the first series.

Nowadays things are a little different. Series 4 and 5 and 7 and 8 have consisted of 49 episodes in total.

Episode 48 airs on Sunday, July 31st and episode 49 (the final) airs on Monday, August 1st

Love Island 2022 has featured 36 Islanders and runs from Jun 6th to August 1st.

View Instagram Post

WATCH LOVE ISLAND ON ITV2 AND ITV HUB EVERY DAY EXCEPT SATURDAYS AT 9 PM

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK