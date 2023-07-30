The Love Island 2023 final is just around the corner so let’s take a look at where the previous winners are now and if they’re still together.

After eight weeks of tears, drama, and lipsing, the Love Island 2023 final is just one day away. One loved-up couple will be taking home the title of Love Island winner and the £50,000 prize. After spending nearly two months side by side, the winners will be facing the real world to see if their relationship can overcome busy schedules and admirers. Not many champions have remained together, so where are they now?

Where the Love Island winners are now

Season 1 – Jess Hayes and Max Morley

Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Jess Hayes and Max Morley were the first couple to win Love Island in 2015, triumphing over fan favourites Hannah Elizabeth and Jon Clark.

Their romance didn’t last long as they split just six weeks after leaving the villa. Jess recalled in a 2022 interview that “the trust wasn’t there” for her after both parties received immense media attention.

Hayes even admitted she regretted not “taking all the money” for herself. The model now shares a son called Teddy, 4, with ex-partner Dan Lawry. They sadly suffered a miscarriage in 2021.

She became engaged to businessman Zeb in November 2022.

Max, meanwhile, went on to appear on Ex On The Beach and has dated the likes of Geordie Shore’s Charlotte Crosby, and fellow islanders Zara Holland, and Laura Anderson.

Season 2 – Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey

Cara and Nathan won season 2 in 2016 and went on to tie the knot three years later. The reality stars put their wedding plans on upon finding out they were pregnant with their son, Freddie (born December 2017), and eventually organised the secret ceremony for June 2019 in Kent.

Their second child, a daughter named Delilah, joined the family in July 2020.

The Masseys weren’t the first Love Island to marry. Two couples became husband and wife in 2018: season 2 islanders Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen, and season 3’s Dom Lever and Jess Shears.

Season 3 – Amber Davies and Kem Centinay

2017’s Amber Davis and Kem Centinay split up four months later in December. Reports claim they had “a string of rows” but Amber revealed it was partly due to their newfound fame. “Being a part of the winning couple, you have a lot more responsibility, and obviously the relationship didn’t work out and I was really hurt by that,” she said.

“So I was trying to navigate having this whole new world and being sad because I did love him. I did love him so much, I did,” the ITV star continued.

The Welsh dancer went on to date operations manager Nick Kyriacou on and off until moving onto her current beau and West End co-star Ben Joyce.

Kem has kept his personal life mostly private since Amber, though he dated law student Lexi Hyzler until December 2020.

Season 4 – Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham

Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham dated for nine months before splitting in April 2019. Both islanders went on to welcome chidlren with their respective partners: Dani, 26, gave birth to a son in January 2021 after reuniting with Sammy Kimmence, her partner before Love Island. The couple split for good when he was handed a three-and-half-years jail sentence for defrauding two elderly men out of £34,000.

She welcomed twin girls in May 2023 with her current partner, West Ham footballer Jarrod Bowen.

Fincham became a father in January 2020 when Casey Ranger, a NHS health compliance officer, gave birth to daughter Blossom.

The budding boxer went on to date TOWIE stars Frankie Sims and Chloe Brockett, and was last known to be dating a woman named Jodie Ella.

Season 5 – Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea

Greg O’Shea was one of the final bombshells to enter the Love Island 2019, but he managed to win the nation’s hearts after wooing fan favorite Amber Gill. Rugby star O’Shea opted to split the £50,000 prize with Gill, but they called it quits less than five weeks after the show. They weren’t an offical item.

Greg was reportedly the person who initated the break-up due to his career priorities, while Amber wanted more effort to make long-distance work.

“I should have bit my tongue a bit longer and stayed in the relationship with Amber a bit longer,” he told The Laughs of Your Life podcast in September 2022. “I was just way too honest and way too focused about going to the Olympics at the time, which worked because I did go in hindsight.” They were scheduled to appear on the Late Late Show the next day, so he regretted not waiting to have the conversation in person rather than over Facetime before.

Amber spent Valentine’s Day 2023 with Arsenal player Jen Beattie, but it’s unknown if their dating.

Greg confirmed his relatonship with girlfriend of two years, Kate Hutchins, had ended in January 2023.

Season 6 – Finn Tapp and Paige Turley

Paige and Finn won the first winter edition but confirmed her breakup from partner Finn Tapp after three years of dating in June 2023. “We’re still really good…I think we drifted apart,” she told Love Island host Maya Jama. “We did lockdown together and any and every struggle we could have faced, we were faced with.”

Season 7 – Liam Reardon and Millie Court

Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images

2021’s Liam and Millie dated for about one year until announcing their split in June 2022 but fueled rekindling rumors in April 2023 after being spotted getting pizza together.

They were later spotted holding hands at the Barbie premiere in July but have not announced anything on social media.

Season 8 – Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti

Ekin-Su and Davide also called it quits just under one year after winning Love Island. The couple moved in together and even attended the Barbie premiere together just days before Davide announced they had gone their separate ways on Instagram.

Ekin Su-didn’t release the same statement at the time and took a break from social media whilst on holiday.

“I thought it was time to come back online to thank you so much for all of your messages over the past 2 weeks,” the Turkish actress told fans.

The split came after months of break up rumors, which the couple denied at time.

Season 9 – Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan

Winter 2023 winner Sanam Harrinananan was the first Casa Amor bombell to win the series. Kai Fagan and Sanam are still going strong after four months in the real world.