Love Island is back on our screens with a whole new cast of singletons including PE and science school teacher Kai Fagan. But where does Kai Fagan work? Pupils from his school have taken to TikTok to react to him entering the Love Island villa.

Kai is not the first teacher to enter the villa. In fact, Love Island series 7 star Hugo Hammond was also a PE teacher.

We take a closer look at Love Island’s Kai Fagan and his school.

Meet Love Island’s Kai Fagan

Kai is a 24-year-old PE and science teacher from Manchester. As well as teaching, Kai is also a semi-professional rugby player.

Speaking to ITV about his teaching style, Kai says he likes to say he’s a strict teacher but when he shouts the kids just laugh at him.

The PE teacher doesn’t seem to be short of attention at school, admitting mums set up a meeting with Mr Fagan and then leave their numbers in reception to see if he’ll call them back!

Where does Kai Fagan work? TikTok users say he teaches at their school

Although Kai himself has not revealed what school he works at, on a TikTok video circulating the app, many students from Kai’s school revealed he’s their teacher at Oasis Academy Leesbrook in Oldham.

One user commented: “That’s my PE and science teacher – everybody is talking about it now.”

Another penned: “Help he goes to my cousin’s school in Oldham. Leesbrook Oasis Academy.”

Another TikTok user said Kai used to be their PE teacher, to which the creator of the video responded: “Was he actually?” The user then replied: “Yeah, at Oasis Leesbrook – search it up.”

Kai is no longer on the school’s staff website but in a 2022-23 staff list for the school, Mr Fagan was listed as a Teacher of PE/well-being.

Love Island teacher went to school with Marcus Rashford

Speaking about his own school days, Kai Fagan recently revealed he attended school with Manchester United and England football star Marcus Rashford.

Speaking to The Sun on Sunday, Kai said: “He was in my class from 11 to 16 and we went to the same sixth form.”

Kai also told the publication: “Marcus was quiet, reserved, and kept himself to himself. He’s always loved football.”

