











Love Island is rounding off some of its final episodes in 2022. As the final looms, fans are wanting to know more about the places that the Islanders are going to head back to including where Luca from Love Island lives. Luca Bish and Gemma Owen’s romance has been followed by viewers and some are rooting for the pair to win.

The final couples on the show have endured bombshells, challenges, many arguments and multiple twists and turns during the 2022 show. ITV2 viewers are already putting their bets on who they think will make it to this year’s final. So, let’s find out more about where Luca from Love Island lives and whether it is far from Gemma.

Where does Luca from Love Island live?

Fishmonger Luca Bish very aptly hails from the picturesque coastal location of Brighton.

Brighton is renowned for being a seaside resort town and is located on England’s south coast.

Luca is 23 years old and can be found on Instagram with over 800K followers @lucabish.

Luca lives with his family

When Gemma Owen went into the Love Island villa, she expressed how she wanted to find a partner who values family as much as her. It looks like she’s done pretty well at achieving that as Luca lives with his family in Brighton.

OK! Magazine reports that Luca “lives in a stunning home in Brighton with his family, including older sister Claudia and dad Michael”.

OK continues: “Their family abode also boasts a sprawling modern kitchen featuring a huge island and vibrant yellow chairs. Luca also has a gold-themed dining room and a monochrome living room filled with large white sofas, as well as a huge bathroom boasting a large freestanding bathtub.”

Luca’s sister, Claudia Bish, often makes to TikTok to share video clips from their home.

Gemma Owen lives almost 300 miles away

Although Luca is ticking Gemma’s boxes by being big into family and living with them, the two Love Islanders are residing at opposite ends of the country.

While Luca’s home is in Brighton, Gemma lives at Lower Soughton Hall in North Wales as per Metro.

The two areas are 226 miles apart and around five hours in a car.

The Daily Mail reports that Gemma is planning on finding her own home after Love Island, so who knows? She may move closer to Luca…

