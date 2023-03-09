Love Island fans are intrigued to find out more about where Shaq Muhammad lives as he and Tanya Manhenga talk distance during episode 53.

As of Thursday, March 9 Love Island season 9 is nearing its finale. Only one of the couples can be crowned this year’s winners by host Maya Jama.

Tanya and Shaq have been one of the show’s strongest couples alongside Lana Jenkins and Ron Hall.

Still remaining on Winter Love Island 2023 are Tom Clare and Samie Elishi, Will Young and Jessie Wynter, and Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan.

Love Island: Where does Shaq live?

When Shaq Muhammad joined Love Island in 2023, he introduced himself as a London-based airport security officer.

The 24-year-old hails from the UK’s capital city.

Judging by Shaq’s Instagram posts, he enjoys getting away and has spent time in various countries including Canada and Spain.

Find Shaq, who became a fan favorite on Love Island, on IG at @shaq24s_.

Where does Tanya live?

At one point during Love Island season 9, fans said that they couldn’t work out Tanya Manhenga’s accent.

The 22-year-old student and social media star hails from Liverpool.

Tanya had some ups and downs during her time in the Love Island villa, including her romance with Martin which she referred to as a “speed bump.”

However, she and Shaq have made it to the final stages of the ITV dating competition series.

The Love Islanders talk distance

During Love Island season 9 episode 53, the remaining couples got on their final dates.

Shaq and Tanya can be seen enjoying a romantic dinner for their final “fairytale” date.

However fairytale-esq their romance may feel now, Shaq and Tanya will have to work out the logistics of making their relationship work in the outside world.

Given that London and Liverpool are over a four-hour drive away from one another, Shaq and Tanya might be putting some miles on the clock when it comes to dating back in the UK. Liverpool and London are located around 200 miles apart.

Distance hasn’t been an issue for some Love Island success stories, though. Season 2 couple Alex and Olivia Bowen are still together today and he hailed from Birmingham while she came from Essex.

Alex and Olivia welcomed a baby boy named Abel in 2022.

