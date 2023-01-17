After two years, Love Island is back with a winter edition. However, leaving behind its famous Mallorcan setting, the new cast of singletons will be heading to a new location. After last night’s episode, a lot of questions were raised about where Love Island is being filmed this year. Reality Titbit has all the answers.

Not only is Love Island bringing on a familiar face as its new host, Maya Jama, but the hit ITV2 series has also moved locations!

This year’s contestants will be staying in a brand-new villa to explore. The series has changed locations for the Winter edition after two years. It will allow the singletons to have everything they need for a summer of fun and love enjoying the hot weather.

But where is it?

Where is Love Island filmed?

The new series Winter Love Island will be filmed in Franschhoek, near Cape Town, in South Africa. It is also expected to run for eight weeks, ending in mid to late March.

The stunning location is on the 25-acre estate of Ludus Magnus. The views of the Franschhoek valley and nearby mountains can be seen.

According to reports, ITV2 bosses have spent £1.2 million to hire it for five months, and the villa is the biggest one yet of all series.

The villa includes its ‘biggest ever’ hideaway for couples

The singletons will be very well taken care of. They will be enjoying the many facilities included during their stay.

It features an extensive swimming pool of 25 meters, with an exterior kitchen area, joined within the space. There’s also an outdoor gym available for use.

There are eight individual double bedrooms, and all the Islanders will all stay together in the gigantic room, depending on who they couple up with.

Oh, and let’s not forget the popular ‘hideaway’ room, featuring a sign that reads ‘Get Sexy’ hanging over the bed frame. Couples will be able to escape together for some alone time, as the show’s ‘biggest ever’ hideaway.

First day in Cape Town and a new ‘bombshell’

Monday’s episode had the five girls and five boys paired up after the girls chose who they wanted to get to know.

The couples have formed, but it’s up to the Islanders if they will remain together throughout the length of their stay in the series, or if they will be moving on to other potential partners.

However, one couple could be facing an intruder, after the Islanders got the news that a new bombshell would be arriving in the villa – This was Tom Clare.

The couples now have 24 hours to get to know each other, with Tom getting to pick whichever girl he wants to couple up with. This will leave the single male partner at risk of being dumped from the villa.

Lana Jenkins and Ron Hall

Tanya Manhenga and Shaq Muhammad

Tanyel Revan and Kai Fagan

Anna-May Robey and Haris Namani

Olivia Hawkins and Will Young

