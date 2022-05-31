











Love Island 2022 is almost here! Ahead of the show, let’s look at the filming location for this year as the show is about to get many contestants that are bringing back entertainment to the platform.

2022 is gearing up to become even better with Love Island about to air in a couple of days. Every year the show chooses some of the most exotic locations which also increases the vibe of the show.

As always, this year was no different. The show has selected yet another amazing location that will make anyone fall in love with it.

Where is Love Island 2022 filmed?

This year, Love Island 2022 is filmed on the Balearic Island of Majorca. It is a small island in Spain and is known for having beach resorts that make every day a vacation.

The show will also see a new villa that is located in the same area. However, at the moment, an exact location for it is not known.

A look at the new villa

As per Radio Times, the contestants of the show are going to have the time of their lives with the villa being one of the biggest that the show has ever since. The villa reportedly has a bedroom, lounge area, make-up room, bathroom, beach hut, balcony, outdoor kitchen, pool, and fire pit.

It is also estimated to be £2.7 million. To add to this, fun colors such as pink, red, and others have been used to set the mood and tone of the room. There are also drawings on the wall that makes the entire bedroom photo-worthy.

To add to this, there are some more spaces in the girl’s dressing room. This could mean that there might be a possibility that more people may be added to the show later on.

When is the show going to air?

The show is going to come back on June 6. Love Island is set to bring a number of contestants to the show and each one of them has its own unique quality. To make things more interesting and diverse, the show will also see its first ever deaf islander.