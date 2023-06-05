Love Island 2023 returns with its summer series and ITV has finally dropped images of the new villa, but where is the show filmed?

Love Island is back and better than ever, not just because of its stunning new cast. The famous villa has been transformed for the class of 2023, and of course, the vibrant colour scheme returns.

Previous seasons were filmed in a luxurious Spanish property, so where are the single islanders heading off to this year?

©ITV Plc – ITV Press Centre

Where is Love Island 2023 filmed?

As usual, season 10 is filmed in Mallorca, Spain. The show returns to the Love Island 2022 villa called Sa Vinyassa in the rural town of Sant Llorenç Des Cardassar.

This suggests that this year’s Casa Amor will also return to the previous love nest, the nearby Alchemy Villa.

ITV bosses moved to the luxurious Sa Vinyassa in season 8 after the original location was unavailable.

According to the holiday home listing, the exclusive Sa Vinyassa home sits on 210,000msq of “completely untouched, fairytale land.” Renovated in 2002, the villa features brown wooden furniture and stone accents before the Love Island makeover.

The infinity pool is 70msq and is intended for 12 holidaymakers, but Love Island has definitely housed more participants at one time.

It costs about €700 per night, which is a good deal considering it would be a €58 split among 12 people.

Check out the summer 2023 villa glow up

The villa reportedly costs a whopping £1 million and this year, it boasts a cozy purple Hideaway, the very first plunge pool, and a sparkling blue kitchen – not that there will be much cooking happening.

First up is the famous fire pit is the backdrop of every dramatic recoupling that will see islanders bicker and break down as host Maya Jama reveals all.

©ITV Plc – ITV Press Centre

The white sofa returns for couples to catch up privately. Yet again, there is an overload of colourful pillows.

©ITV Plc – ITV press Centre

It wouldn’t be a Love Island villa without a workout area – hopefully, the kitchen is stocked with protein shakes.

©ITV Plc – ITV press Centre

Two new day beds have been added at the foot of the pool:

©ITV Plc – ITV press Centre

The only question we have is where are the cupboards in this kitchen?

©ITV Plc – ITV press Centre

The terrace is known for being the smooching hotspot:

©ITV Plc – ITV press Centre

The girls’ makeup room is lined with shelves of designer products and beauty tools – for free! Take a good look at the room because this is the cleanest it will ever be.

©ITV Plc – ITV press Centre

Last but not least is the Hideaway: the room for all the risque activity. The purple rectangular wall design is reminiscent of soundproofing panels. Perhaps the room truly is soundproofed so there’s no suspicious noise leaking out.

©ITV Plc – ITV press Centre

Who are the cast of Love Island 2023?

Season 10’s first official line-up has been released. Fans have praised ITV for its broader representation of Ruchee Gurung and Tyrique Hyde, who is partially deaf.