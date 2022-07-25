











Tasha Ghouri is one of Love Island series 8’s original contestants. The nation has been following her journey to romance with fellow Islander Andrew Le Page. Tasha and Andrew’s relationship has certainly come with some obstacles but the two are still going strong and even talking about engagement during recent episodes of the show.

The duo have made it through Casa Amor and the arrival of multiple bombshells. Tasha and Andrew have got viewers rooting for them to make it to the ITV2 show’s final. For any fans wondering where Tasha from Love Island is from, let’s take a look at where her hometown is…

Tasha’s age

Tasha Ghouri is 23 years old. Going into Love Island she said that she was at an age to settle down.

Speaking to ITV, Tasha said: “I’m 23 now so I’m ready to get to know someone, go on holidays and travel with them.”

Prior to going onto the show, Tasha said that her love life had been a “shambles”.

Love Island: Where is Tasha from?

Love Island 2022 contestant Tasha hails from North Yorkshire.

She’s from a town called Thirsk.

Thirsk is described as a market town in the Hambleton district. Yorkshire.com writes that Thirsk was “once referred to as ‘God’s Country’… and… is a truly stunning part of the world.”

Thirsk is a “rural market town” with a “medieval cobbled market square”.

Given that Andrew Le Page hails from Guernsey, the couples’ hometowns are over 300 miles away from one another.

Where does Tasha from Love Island live?

Despite hailing from the north of England, Tasha actually lives in the south.

Speaking to Andrew Le Page, she said that she was an “East London girl” while he’s a “West London boy”. Therefore, although their hometowns are far apart, Tasha and Andrew actually live in quite close proximity.

According to OK! Magazine, Tasha has a “lavish home in London”.

As per her Instagram page, she’s living in a stylish pad in the capital city.

Some Love Island viewers have taken to Twitter to express their thoughts on Tasha saying she’s from East London. One person tweeted that she “gives Canning Town vibes”.

Another wrote: “I never would’ve thought Tasha was an East London babe”.

