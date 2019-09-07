University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

There are always surprises when Love Island ends regarding the couples who make it and the couples who flop outside the villa.

Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen surprised everyone as the strongest couple from season 3 and they’re now married! But the couples people thought were in it for the long haul, such as season 4’s Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer, split up just months after the show.

And now we have loads of new couples from Love Island 2019, but fans aren’t sure many will last. So which Love Island 2019 couples are still together?

Amber and Greg – split!

Everyone loves an underdog and Love Island’s 2019 surprise winners, Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea, were just that.

Greg entered the Love Island villa and swept Amber off her feet after the heartbreak and confusion she’d endured during her time there. But it turns out that it could’ve been too much, too soon.

According to The Sun, the couple “couldn’t survive the distance.”

Following their win, the couple never really became official. And with Amber in Newcastle and Greg in Ireland, it turns out that they just couldn’t make it work.

Tommy and Molly-Mae

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague had been coupled up longest in the villa and were officially in a relationship by the time they left. And Tommy and Molly even said they fell in love with each other!

But since leaving Mallorca, they haven’t been spotted together, or at all. Which, considering both live in Manchester, is odd.

We hope Tommy and Molly haven’t split already, but some fans think it looks that way.

Curtis and Maura

Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins were one of the most surprising pairings in the villa.

After weeks of being committed and in a “half-relationship” with Amy Hart, Curtis had his head turned by Jourdan Riane and then Maura Higgins.

Maura – who had had a tough time finding love – finally settled with Curtis and they finished fourth.

And from the looks of it, they might surprise everyone by being one of the strongest couples outside the villa. Curtis joined Maura back in Ireland – where he lives for his work as well – to meet all her friends and family after leaving the show.

Ovie and India

Although they are a relatively new (and still unlabelled) couple, Ovie Soko and India Reynolds are the real deal.

Both are 28 and from London, which makes their relationship an easy one to continue. But they also are head over heels into each other and have been spotted out on numerous occasions back in London.

Jourdan and Danny

Danny Williams didn’t have the smoothest ride finding love inside the villa.

After Danny and Yewande Biala dramatically fell out as he had his head turned by Bombshell Arabella Chi, Danny failed to find a permanent relationship in the villa. He even earned the nickname “travel agent” as each girl he coupled up with found herself on a plane back to Britain.

But when Jourdan Riane arrived in the Love Island villa during the Casa Amor segment, it looks like Danny found the right girl for him!

Danny and Jourdan were kicked out of the villa on Sunday, July 7th but are definitely in it for the long haul as a couple. They’ve even met all of each others’ families and have talked about spending their lives together!

Belle and Anton – split!

Anton Danyluk had pretty much no luck when it came to finding someone he liked in the Love Island 2019 villa. Until, like Danny, he found someone during the Casa Amor episodes.

Belle Hassan entered as one of six new girls and immediately made an impression on Anton.

Although their journey wasn’t the smoothest and Anton had ‘foot in mouth’ a fair few times, they left the villa in fifth place and as a couple.

But, just five weeks after Love Island wrapped up Belle and Anton called it quits.

Chris and Harley – split!

Chris Taylor and Harley Brash looked to be the surprise couple of the season.

Twenty-nine-year-old Chris and Twenty-one-year-old Harley didn’t seem like the ideal match on paper and it turns out they weren’t!

Since leaving the villa they spent a lot of time together and with each other’s friends. They’ve even had late night pizza dates! But as of August 16th 2019, the pair are no longer an item.

The Love Island 2019 couple lasted 17 days outside of the villa. According to The Sun, they’ve decided to just be good friends.

