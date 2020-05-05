Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

With the news that Love Island has been pulled for the 2020 series, many fans are at a loss of what to do now their summer show is off the cards. Reality TV reruns might sadly be the go-to to get us all through June and July.

While Love Island is nothing more than a fun watch for some, for those participating it has helped form some genuine relationships… well, for at least a few of the contestants!

It’s easy to fall in love in paradise but maintaining a relationship in the real world is a tricky feat. So which Love Island couples are still together?

Find out who has made it on the outside here…

Series 2: Love at first sight

Love’s young dream, Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey, were crowned the winners of series 2 back in 2016.

After a few lover’s tiffs on the island and in the real world, the couple are still together and they’re now parents to ickle-wickle Freddie George as well as officially becoming a married couple in June 2019.

Series 2: Lie detector test proved wrong

Series 2 lovebirds, Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland, proved everyone who doubted them wrong and they even tied the knot in 2018.

The couple are incredibly loved up and are living their best lives. All the dramatic tears and unnecessary anxieties were worth it after all then!

Series 3: Lucky in love

After Camilla Thurlow’s first couple of romantic endeavours turned sour in the villa, Jamie Jewitt came along and swept Camz off her feet in Love Island 2017.

The series 3 couple are still going strong and moved in together with their two adorable pooches! #GoOnCam

Series 3: The unexpected couple

Dom Lever and Jess Shears were rocked by cheating rumours which circulated the couple after Mike Thalassitis entered the villa in 2017.

These two adorably got married in a secret wedding service in Mykonos, Greece in 2018. They also had their first child together in late 2019, who is now four months old.

Series 4: Ultimate fail

Series 4 looked as if it had formed a new power couple with Danny Dyer’s daughter, Dani Dyer, a cheeky Kent-born pen salesman Jack Fincham claiming the Love Island 2019 crown in a landslide victory.

However, the pair didn’t last long on the outside world and swiftly moved on. In fact, Jack recently revealed that he’s a father and the mother is NHS worker Casey Ranger, whose identity was kept a secret throughout the pregnancy.

Other couples such as Megan Barton-Hanson and Wes Nelson, and Josh Denzel and Kaz Crossley didn’t last two minutes in the real world.

Series 5: Who voted for Greg?

The 2019 Love Island series saw queen Amber Gill and her adorable partner Greg O’Shea crowned the winners. Admittedly, it was Amber who dragged the couple towards this victory and this was evident after they split up a few months after exiting the villa.

Amber has gone onto to claim huge fashion and beauty deals that have culminated with an Instagram following close to three million while Greg has left than half of this.

But it was runners-up Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury who proved the nation’s true sweethearts as their relationship is still strong and healthy now.

Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins also looked like their relationship might have legs, however they called time on their couple status on Monday, March 2nd after seven months of dating.

Series 6: So far, so good

The first-ever winter edition of Love Island looks like a success so far. It concluded in February 2020 and the couples are still going strong. Some of them are even quarantining together!

Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman are leading the way as the strongest couple, despite the fact they did not win.

Series 6 winners Paige Turley and Finn Tapp are also still as loved up as ever and have even discussed marriage to the press. Demi Jones and Luke Mabbott still seem to have romance on the cards from the looks of their Instagram profiles, despite the fact they ended up as a couple late on the show, as are Molly Smith and Callum Jones.

