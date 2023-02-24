We’ve only just recovered from Casa Amor and now Love Island is giving us two more bombshells including rugby player Keanan, but what team does he play for?

Bombshells Keanan and Rosie are set to cause a stir when they come to shake things up in the Love Island villa, and when couples are still rocky from Casa Amor, anything is possible.

We take a look into new bombshell Keanan and which rugby team he plays for.

Meet Love Island bombshell Keanan

Keanan Brand is a 24-year-old professional rugby player from Wigan.

Speaking to ITV ahead of his entrance on who he has his eye on he said: “Samie is my number one, if I could draw my perfect girl based on looks it would be her.”

It seems like it’ll be rugby v football for Keanan and Tom in a bid to win Samie over.

Which rugby team does Keanan from Love Island play for?

Keanan plays for the Rugby League team Leigh Leopards, based in Leigh, Greater Manchester.

Before joining Leigh, the new Love Island bombshell played for Widnes and Warrington.

Love Rugby League reports that Brand was part of Ireland’s squad for last year’s World Cup, although he didn’t make his international debut due to injury.

He’s not the first Rugby League star to enter the villa. Last season, former Castleford Tigers player Jacques O’Neill entered the villa before deciding to exit.

The bombshell is set to take Samie and Jessie on a date

In the Love Island first look for tonight’s episode (February 24) Keanan can be seen picking Samie and Jessie to go on a date with.

Rosie can be seen picking Casey and Kai, which according to the Islanders has come at “the worst possible time.”

We guess we’ll have to stay tuned to see if anyone’s heads are turned!

WATCH LOVE ISLAND ON ITV2 EVERY DAY AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK