Love Island bombshell Spencer definitely dropped a bomb of his own when he entered the villa, revealing to viewers he owns a vibrator company.

Of course this got fans racing over to Twitter and, if their reactions weren’t funny enough, newbie Spencer is going to reveal his occupation to the Islanders on tonight’s episode (January 26).

But which company does Spencer own? We take a look.

Meet Love Island bombshell Spencer

Spencer Wilks is a 24-year-old business owner from Bournemouth.

Speaking on why he’s single, Spencer said there’s no particular reason, he just hasn’t found ‘the one’ yet. However, when he does, he can fall head over heels pretty quickly.

He also confessed he loves Justin Bieber and is a “full Belieber”. We’re not sure if that’s going to go down well or not with the girls in the villa!

Love Island’s Spencer owns a vibrator company

In his Love Island intro video, Spencer revealed he “basically sells vibrators online”.

Of course, with a revelation like that, fans wanted to know exactly which company Spencer owns.

As per The Tab, Spencer officially runs a company called Trade Rush. Its Amazon page is currently selling a “wand vibrating massager”.

The limited company has a 4.9 rating out of 5 stars – so he must leave his customers very satisfied!

Fans shocked at revelation

Fans couldn’t believe what they heard Spencer reveal on national TV, so of course they ran to Twitter to express their opinions.

It seems like we’ll get the Islander’s reactions tonight when Spencer reveals his job to his new partner, who brands him the “director of vibrators”.

One fan tweeted: “Not Spencer casually saying he sells vibrators #loveisland“

