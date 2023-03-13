Kai Fagan has Winter Love Island fans asking if he’s adopted in 2023.

The Love Island star was one of the season 9 finalists who introduced their partners to their families on the ITV show.

The Love Island ‘meet the parents’ episode aired on Sunday, March 12. Episode 56 saw Tom Clare’s sister, Lana Jenkins‘ mum, and many more family members and friends join the Islanders in the villa.

As Jill Fagan and her partner entered the South African villa in 2023, fans want to know whether Love Island star Kai is adopted.

Kai’s mum appears on Love Island

During Love Island’s episode 56, Kai’s mum, Jill Fagan, and his stepdad joined him in the villa.

During the ‘meet the parents’ episode, Kai and Sanam got to meet one another’s folks.

Kai and Sanam’s final date on the ITV show during episode 54 saw him say that

Sanam said that she “couldn’t wait” for Kai to meet her mum.

The Love Island star talked about his dad

During Love Island season 9, Kai has spoken about both of his parents.

He mentioned that his Caribbean roots come from his father’s side of the family.

Kai also said that he hadn’t ever introduced a girl to his dad’s side of the family.

He added: “My dad’s side of the family, they’re all Christians, from a Caribbean upbringing.”

Kai said that he “knew” his dad would “love” Sanam.

Fans ask if Kai from Love Island is adopted

When Kai’s parents entered the Love Island villa during the March 12 episode, fans began asking if he was adopted.

Kai’s mum, Jill, and her partner, Kenneth, appeared on episode 56.

However, Kenneth isn’t Kai’s biological dad, he’s Kai’s stepdad.

Manchester World writes that Kai’s cousin is Coronation Street actor Dean Fagan and that Kai has Jamaican citizenship.

Judging by Kai’s Instagram page, he has a younger sister who turned 16 in 2022.

