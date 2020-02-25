Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

After six long weeks of romance, laughter, love triangles and squares, Love Island has finally drawn to a close.

Making it to the final two couples were Paige Turley and Finley Tapp along with Luke Trotman and Siannise Fudge. It’s no surprise that these couples made it to the very end, having been the only real couples to form and cement their official relationship. They even admitted they loved one another!

But it was Finn and Paige who eventually took home the crown.

Finn joined the show as one of the first Bombshell entries, but was quick to settle into the villa as he found romance with Paige from Day Dot. When Finn first joined the show, everyone was talking about his s0-called sporting accolades having played as a pro footballer.

So, who does Finn Tapp play for? Is he still in the game?

Who is Finley Tapp?

Finley hails from Milton Keynes and is 20 years old. He was born on November 9th, 1999.

Speaking to ITV, Finley said: “I’d say I’m 9 out of 10, I’m backing myself! My eyes are my best feature.”

And his looks certainly did attract attention, particularly as Finn entered the Casa Amor segment of the show. Three of the Casa Amor Bombshells all expressed interest in Finn, however he only had eyes for Paige.

Finn’s football career explored

Finley was part of the MK Dons academy since the age of eight and made his first break into the first team aged 17. He made the perfect debut and scored in the second half having come on as a substitute in the English Football League against Norwich City.

Last season, the 2018/2019 campaign, he struggled for game time at MK Dons and made just four appearances and was eventually released by the club and the end of the season.

The 20-year-old decided to step down a couple of divisions to join Oxford City where he starts regularly.

Oxford City are considered a semi-professional football team and play in the National League South, which is some five divisions below England’s top flight, the Premier League. They’re not to be confused with Oxford United, who are a professional team.

So, who does Finn Tapp play for now?

Currently, no team!

Due to the harsh nature of Love Island casting, Finn had to join the show without wishing his teammates goodbye. Oxford City confirmed on Twitter that they had no idea their regular defender was leaving the club to lounge around in South Africa for 3-4 weeks and tweeted:

The club was not aware Finn Tapp was going on Love Island – this is normal protocol for all contestants. We understand and wish Finn luck on the show.

The club has also been quick to quash some media reports that have said Finn was knocked unconscious during one of their football games, prior to flying out to join Love Island.

A club statement on Twitter has said:

Finn did not lose consciousness and was closely monitored throughout the game, after the game and further monitoring of symptoms undertaken for the next 24 hours. — Oxford City FC (@OxCityFC) January 15, 2020

